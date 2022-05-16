Doctors spoilers: Can Scarlett Kiernan keep her job?

Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) hasn't exactly wowed everyone at The Mill so far on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



The new surgery receptionist found herself overwhelmed with the job at first and was ready to QUIT!



However, surgery business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) gave Scarlett another chance.



Although, Bear and surgery bosses, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) have been keeping a close eye on her since.



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Scarlett's trial period is up.



She feels like she is walking on eggshells and is worried that Bear is going to sack her.



WHAT will the verdict be?



Will Scarlett get to keep her job?



Maeve and Jimmi agree to go out on a date on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) is enjoying all the surgery gossip about what may be going on between Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) and nurse Maeve Ludlow (Clelia Murphy).



WHY is Maeve wearing a plaster on her nose?



What exactly happened between the medics while they were working the evening shft during a power cut at Sutton Vale?



Al enjoys teasing Jimmi about the situation.



But he can't understand why Jimmi hasn't yet asked Maeve out on a date, when it's clear there's a spark between 'em!



Things are still a bit awkward between Jimmi and Maeve after the power cut incident.



However, once they're able to share a joke about what happened, they both agree it is time they attempt to go out on a date!



It looks like things could finally be moving in a romantic direction for Jimmi and Maeve...

Sid meets a mum who appears to be obsessed with health matters on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) meets with Annette Millen (Catherine Hamilton) and her teenage daughter, Cleo (Jess Kambitsis).



Annette is obsessed by health matters and is convinced that a spot on Cleo's face could be something serious.



Sid assures Annette that is just a spot, and nothing to worry about.



It quickly becomes clear that Cleo is frustrated with her mum's constant worries.



Could it be that there is actually something going on with Annette?



Can Sid get to the bottom of a complicated family issue, and the reason behind Annette's health anxiety?

WHY is mum Annette so worried about her daughter Cleo on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.