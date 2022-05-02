Doctors spoilers: Can Sid Vere help a homeless teenager?
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Thursday 12 May 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC One.
Sid Vere (played by Ashley Rice) takes centre stage on today's standalone episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
During some time-out from The Mill, Sid volunteers at a Street Clinic, where he meets homeless teenager, Mia Jackson (Holly Maguire).
Sid tries to help Mia but soon discovers that she won't return home because she is scared of her dad, Ben (Grant Burgin, who played Uncle Bob in the CBBC comedy-drama, The Secret Life Of Boys).
Sid pushes to find out the reason why and is alarmed when Mia claims her father abused her...
Mia ran away from home to escape from her powerful father.
She's convinced no one will believe her claim.
Sid is determined to help both sisters.
But events take a dramatic turn and Sid somehow finds himself facing Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) at the police station...
But if Mia is telling the truth, could this mean that her younger sister, Grace (Madeleine Edmondson, who played Jenny's daughter Chloe on ITV's Cold Feet) is in danger?
Back at the Jackson family home, Ben prepares to hand out some Missing Person flyers about Mia.
However, he also has his hands full with his younger teenager daughter, Grace who is feeling sick.
Ben is not impressed when Grace admits she has a hangover!
While Ben is out and about handing out flyers, Grace excitedly shares an update on her Vlog, 'Mia is Missing'.
Grace is in for a surprise when a charity worker called 'Chips' (Nick Harris) gets in touch.
'Chips' claims he knows where Mia is and offers to take Grace to find her missing sister!
When Ben returns home later, he is alarmed to discover that Grace is nowhere to be seen.
Has Grace gone to meet the mysterious 'Chips' in the hope of finding missing Mia?
Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
