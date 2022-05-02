Doctors spoilers: Can Sid Vere help a homeless teenager?

Sid Vere (played by Ashley Rice) takes centre stage on today's standalone episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



During some time-out from The Mill, Sid volunteers at a Street Clinic, where he meets homeless teenager, Mia Jackson (Holly Maguire).



Sid tries to help Mia but soon discovers that she won't return home because she is scared of her dad, Ben (Grant Burgin, who played Uncle Bob in the CBBC comedy-drama, The Secret Life Of Boys).



Sid pushes to find out the reason why and is alarmed when Mia claims her father abused her...



Mia ran away from home to escape from her powerful father.



She's convinced no one will believe her claim.



Sid is determined to help both sisters.



But events take a dramatic turn and Sid somehow finds himself facing Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) at the police station...



Homeless teenager Mia is too scared to return home on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

But if Mia is telling the truth, could this mean that her younger sister, Grace (Madeleine Edmondson, who played Jenny's daughter Chloe on ITV's Cold Feet) is in danger?



Back at the Jackson family home, Ben prepares to hand out some Missing Person flyers about Mia.



However, he also has his hands full with his younger teenager daughter, Grace who is feeling sick.



Ben is not impressed when Grace admits she has a hangover!

Mia makes a SHOCK allegation against her dad Ben on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

While Ben is out and about handing out flyers, Grace excitedly shares an update on her Vlog, 'Mia is Missing'.



Grace is in for a surprise when a charity worker called 'Chips' (Nick Harris) gets in touch.



'Chips' claims he knows where Mia is and offers to take Grace to find her missing sister!



When Ben returns home later, he is alarmed to discover that Grace is nowhere to be seen.



Has Grace gone to meet the mysterious 'Chips' in the hope of finding missing Mia?

WHY is Sid in trouble with the police on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.