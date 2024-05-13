Doctors spoilers: Can Suni help a TROUBLED teenager?
Airs Tuesday 21 May 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Suni Bulsara (played by Rahul Arya) is due to see teenager Liam Ryder (Harry Brooke) for a counselling session on today's standalone episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Liam has been referred for counselling by his school after an incident involving THREATENING behaviour.
But things don't get off to a promising start when Liam is late for his first counselling session.
Then, when Suni starts to try and get to the bottom of WHAT is troubling Liam, the lad is distracted by his phone.
It looks like Suni is going to have his hands full trying to help his reluctant patient...
Liam arrives for his next session with his mum, Angela (Shelley Williams).
Suni can tell how worried Angela is about Liam.
But unfortunately, he cannot disclose anything that Liam and he have discussed during their CONFIDENTIAL counselling sessions.
Liam starts to open up to Suni and admits the REAL reason it all kicked-off at school...
But Suni remains worried about the number of times that Liam's phone keeps buzzing during their session.
WHO is trying to reach him so desperately?
But just when Suni is starting to make some progress with Liam, the lad reacts to some messages on his phone.
A few days later, Angela arrives at Suni's office.
She's hoping that Liam will be there since he hasn't been home in a few days.
Plus, he missed his next scheduled counselling session with Suni.
WHERE is Liam?
And WHAT will Suni do when he later receives an unexpected call for help from a desperate Liam?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.