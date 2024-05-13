Doctors spoilers: Can Suni help a TROUBLED teenager?

Is Suni's teenage patient out of his depth with drugs on today's standalone episode of Doctors?

Suni Bulsara (played by Rahul Arya) is due to see teenager Liam Ryder (Harry Brooke) for a counselling session on today's standalone episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Liam has been referred for counselling by his school after an incident involving THREATENING behaviour.



But things don't get off to a promising start when Liam is late for his first counselling session.



Then, when Suni starts to try and get to the bottom of WHAT is troubling Liam, the lad is distracted by his phone.



It looks like Suni is going to have his hands full trying to help his reluctant patient...

WHAT kind of trouble has Liam got involved in on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Liam arrives for his next session with his mum, Angela (Shelley Williams).



Suni can tell how worried Angela is about Liam.



But unfortunately, he cannot disclose anything that Liam and he have discussed during their CONFIDENTIAL counselling sessions.



Liam starts to open up to Suni and admits the REAL reason it all kicked-off at school...



But Suni remains worried about the number of times that Liam's phone keeps buzzing during their session.



WHO is trying to reach him so desperately?

Angela fears the worst when her son Liam goes missing on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

But just when Suni is starting to make some progress with Liam, the lad reacts to some messages on his phone.



A few days later, Angela arrives at Suni's office.



She's hoping that Liam will be there since he hasn't been home in a few days.



Plus, he missed his next scheduled counselling session with Suni.



WHERE is Liam?



And WHAT will Suni do when he later receives an unexpected call for help from a desperate Liam?

WHY does Liam suddenly do a runner on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer