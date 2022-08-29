Doctors spoilers: Can Valerie Pitman solve the MYSTERY of the Mantis Man?

Valerie Pitman (played by Sarah Moyle) steps out from behind Reception and finds herself caught-up in a sci-fi mystery on today's episode of Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



It all starts when surgery receptionist Valerie bumps into Richie Quick (Joey Phillips) on the riverbank.



Richie claims he is out looking for the Mantis Man - a strange being that is stalking Letherbridge!



Say what?!



But Valerie is unaware that Richie has recently suffered a bereavement and is now obsessed with seeing lights in the sky...



Bear is reunited with friend Catherine after a tragic loss on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) attends the wake of a friend's child.



While he's there, Catherine Quick (Marilyn Nnadebe) tells Bear that she is worried about her husband, Richie.



Richie is not dealing with the terrible turn of events, and has now developed an obsession with the Mantis Man.



Richie wants to assemble a group to go in search of the strange being, but Catherine has so far refused.



But little do Bear and Catherine know, that Richie has found a believer in Valerie...

Catherine is worried about her husband Richie on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

As this standalone episode of Doctors flashes forward in time, Catherine distracts herself with work.



Plus on Bear's recommendation, she continues her counselling sessions at The Mill with Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan).



But Richie's continued obsession with the Mantis Man is driving the couple apart...



It seems like Catherine could be ready to move on without Richie, unless the troubled couple can have a proper discussion about what has happened to them over the past year.



Valerie tries to get through to Richie and convince him that there's no harm in seeking help after the tragic death of his son.



However, could it be that Richie has been right all along, when he and Valerie catch a glimpse of the mysterious Mantis Man...

Jimmi holds counselling sessions with Catherine on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.