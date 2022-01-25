'Doctors' spoilers: DANGER for Zara Carmichael!

Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) finds her life on the line on today's episode of BBC daytime drama, Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Zara is out and about to make a home visit to see patient, Bryan Cave (Alan Drake).



Bryan suffers with anxiety and it's time for Zara to review his anxiety medication.



Bryan seems pleased to see Zara and welcomes the GP into his home.



But while Zara tries to get going on the anxiety medication review, Bryan seems distracted.



Zara wonders what's going on and Bryan reveals that he is busy preparing a romantic dinner for a lady.



This is going to be their first OFFICIAL date!



Bryan then shows Zara an engagement ring and reveals he is going to pop the question... tonight!



But wait, isn't this Bryan's first date with his new lady friend?



Isn't he rushing into things?



Or has Zara misunderstood the situation?



All of a sudden, Bryan claims that he's been dating the woman for years!



Suddenly, alarm bells start ringing for Zara...

Emergency operator Rakie receives a prank call on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, 999 operator, Rakie Nyondo (Joyce Omotola) is on shift.



But it looks like it's going to be one of those nights when Rakie has to deal with a prank call...

Does Bryan have sinister plans for Zara on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

As the ordinary home visit starts to spiral out of control, Zara has her suspicions about Bryan.



But she must try and keep her cool.



However, that's easier said than done when Zara's handbag and car keys go missing...



While Bryan is distracted in the kitchen, Zara searches the living room for her missing belongings... and is alarmed when she discovers a scrapbook containing a timeline of a fictional romantic relationship between Bryan and Zara!



WHAT is going on?



Is Bryan both a danger to himself... and to Zara?



As Bryan appears to unravel, Zara makes a run for it!



But the front door is locked and Bryan is armed with a pair of scissors...

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.