Doctors spoilers: Daniel Granger is in DANGER!

Daniel Granger (played by Matthew Chambers) finds himself in a life or DEATH situation on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Daniel is out and about making routine house visits, when a call comes into The Mill from Lee Webber (Matthew Hawksley), the grandson of one of Daniel's former patients.



Lee claims his grandmother needs medical attention again.



However, when Daniel arrives on the scene, the GP quickly discovers things aren't what they seem...



It's Lee who needs help, after being bitten by a dog while robbing some drug dealers!



Lee's scary criminal associate, Fraser Monroe (Ali Craig) orders Daniel to patch him up there and then.



But Daniel can tell from Lee's injury that he's going to need surgery.



Frightening Fraser, armed with a crowbar, hints that he's not to be messed with and confiscates Daniel's phone...



WHAT will Daniel do?

Daniel is in DANGER from criminal Fraser on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Things could be looking up for Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) and her dad, Brian (Simon Lowe), when he heads out on a job interview.



The family is still desperate for money to pay their mounting bills.



At the surgery, receptionist Scarlett approaches boss, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), for an advance on her pay.



She lies that she wants to surprise Brian with a holiday to go and visit his sister.



How much longer will Scarlett be able to keep her money troubles a secret from her work colleagues?

Scarlett turns to Bear for help on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) has switched to a different dating app.



One that is more suited to her age group.



However, as her phone continues to constantly ping with messages, interrupting the midwife's working day, will Ruhma get fed-up with the constant distraction?

Ping! Has Ruhma matched with another potential admirer on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

