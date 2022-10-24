Doctors spoilers: Daniel Granger is in DANGER!
Airs Tuesday 1 November 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Daniel Granger (played by Matthew Chambers) finds himself in a life or DEATH situation on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Daniel is out and about making routine house visits, when a call comes into The Mill from Lee Webber (Matthew Hawksley), the grandson of one of Daniel's former patients.
Lee claims his grandmother needs medical attention again.
However, when Daniel arrives on the scene, the GP quickly discovers things aren't what they seem...
It's Lee who needs help, after being bitten by a dog while robbing some drug dealers!
Lee's scary criminal associate, Fraser Monroe (Ali Craig) orders Daniel to patch him up there and then.
But Daniel can tell from Lee's injury that he's going to need surgery.
Frightening Fraser, armed with a crowbar, hints that he's not to be messed with and confiscates Daniel's phone...
WHAT will Daniel do?
Things could be looking up for Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) and her dad, Brian (Simon Lowe), when he heads out on a job interview.
The family is still desperate for money to pay their mounting bills.
At the surgery, receptionist Scarlett approaches boss, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), for an advance on her pay.
She lies that she wants to surprise Brian with a holiday to go and visit his sister.
How much longer will Scarlett be able to keep her money troubles a secret from her work colleagues?
Meanwhile, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) has switched to a different dating app.
One that is more suited to her age group.
However, as her phone continues to constantly ping with messages, interrupting the midwife's working day, will Ruhma get fed-up with the constant distraction?
Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
