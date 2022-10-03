Doctors spoilers: Daniel Granger uncovers some family secrets...
Airs Wednesday 12 October 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Daniel Granger (played by Matthew Chambers) takes centre stage on today's standalone episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Daniel visits Frank Brownhill (David Sterne, who has appeared on loads of TV series including The Bill, Holby City and Casualty) with some bad news.
Frank lies ill in bed and discovers his cancer is advancing...
Meanwhile, all is not well between Frank and his two sons, Neale (Rowan Polonski) and Todd (Gavin Brocker).
With time running out, Frank wants Neale to continue the family funeral business.
While Frank lies ill in bed, he starts giving Neale instructions on how to carry on running the funeral home business.
But there's a SURPRISE in store, when Frank's other son, Todd, unexpectedly visits after years away!
WHERE has Todd been all this time?
Todd has some BIG news to share.
Frank is now a grandfather!
Todd shows Frank a picture of his new grandchild.
But Frank soon becomes suspicious that Todd is sniffing around for some inheritance money upon Frank's death...
Meanwhile, after failing to send Todd packing, Neale is in for a dark discovery when Todd makes a SHOCK accusation against him!
Is Todd telling the truth about Neale?
Or is he just trying to cause trouble between father and son so that Frank signs over everything to him?
Daniel finds himself caught-in-the-middle, when Frank asks him to be a witness when he suddenly decides to change the contents of his will...
Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
