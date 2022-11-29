Doctors spoilers: DS Matt Cassidy finds a MYSTERY new witness...

DS Matt Cassidy (played by Terry Mynott) is a man on a mission during this DOUBLE-BILL of Doctors (2:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Cassidy is determined not to let accused rapist, Nicholas Thorne (Jamie Satterthwaite), walk free.



But as luck would have it, an unexpected new witness may be able to help Cassidy get a conviction...



Amy Newton (Sofiya Limalia) arrives at the Police Station to report a night out with Nicholas, during which he bragged about drugging and attempting to rape a woman...



Amy claims she filmed his confession on her phone, but the sound/picture quality is poor.



Meanwhile, Nicholas is brought in for further questioning, but is vomiting and feeling the after effects of some drugs.



Emma Reid (Dido Miles), on shift as a FME, sends Nicholas for some hospital tests.



But he claims he has never taken drugs in his life!



Something doesn't seem right and Emma shares her suspicions with Rob...

A unexpected witness has information for DS Matt Cassidy on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and her partner, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) are away visiting friends, when they get an alarming phone call from the Police...



Daniel's teenage daughter, Izzie (Bethan Moore), has been having a rowdy party while they're away overnight.



The couple are too drunk to drive and over 100 miles away from Letherbridge.



So they reluctantly realise they'll have to deal with Izzie's latest act of rebellion in the morning.



Izzie and her friend, Maddie Brooks (Saffron Davies), desperately attempt to tidy the house and get rid of any evidence of alcohol.



But a seething Daniel remains convinced that it is Izzie's older boyfriend, Lee Blackwell, who is leading her astray...

Zara and Daniel get a call from the Police on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) is visiting with terminally-ill patient, Hazel Jacklin (Nicola Chegwin).



Hazel's teenage daughter, Stella (Kirsty MacLaren), returns home to confront her over some handwritten letters that Stella has been asked to deliver to Hazel's rich married friend, Terry Dawlish (William Brand, from the BBC/Netflix crime-drama series, The Serpent).



Is Sid about to be caught in the middle of a family fall out?

Terminally-ill Hazel has been writing MYSTERY letters to someone on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

What is the connection between Terry and Hazel on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer



(*Air dates and times may change during coverage of The 2022 FIFA World Cup)