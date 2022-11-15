Doctors spoilers: Should Daniel Granger be worried about Izzie's boyfriend Lee?
Airs Thursday 24 November 2022 at 3:15pm on BBC1.
Daniel Granger (played by Matthew Chambers) is still reeling from discovering his teenage daughter, Izzie Torres (Bethan Moore), hanging out with an older teenager, Lee Blackwell (Kieran Boon) on Doctors (3:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Can it be possible that Daniel's little girl is now all grown-up, and has found herself a boyfriend?
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, protective dad Daniel seizes his chance to interrogate Lee when Izzie invites the lad around for lunch at the Carmichael-Granger house.
On the surface, Lee appears to be the perfect boyfriend.
He doesn't drink or do drugs, and is able to have a rational debate with both Daniel and his partner, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) about legalising cannabis.
Lee does a good job of trying to impress, but Daniel still seems determined not to like him!
But just when things are going well, Lee reveals a piece of information that leaves Daniel and Zara worried for Izzie's safety...
At The Mill, Princess Buchanan (Laura White) is still on a mission to catch the culprit who broke the new ultrasound scanner in the Minor Surgery Unit.
The machine is not insured and so far nobody has admitted to causing the damage.
However, when surgery receptionist Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) is alone with co-worker, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson), she comes clean and admits she accidentally broke the machine!
Karen advises Scarlett to keep quiet about her crime.
But Scarlett remains unaware that she hasn't covered her tracks quite as well as she thought...
Elsewhere in Letherbridge, midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) receives an SOS from Ellie Forshaw (Bethan Rose Young), one of the young mums who attends her post-birth walking group.
Ellie reveals she is pregnant again.
But she wants to end things with her boyfriend, Kev Gates (Cavan Clarke), and have a termination.
Kev starts to suspect that something is going on and approaches Ruhma for some answers.
How much will Ruhma be able to reveal?
Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
(*Air dates and times may change during coverage of The 2022 FIFA World Cup)
