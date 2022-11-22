Doctors spoilers: DS Matt Cassidy is determined to convict rape suspect Nicholas Thorne...

DS Matt Cassidy is ready to do what it takes to get rape suspect Nicholas Thorne convicted on Doctors...

DS Matt Cassidy (played by Terry Mynott) is a man on a mission and determined to see Nicholas Thorne (Jamie Satterthwaite) convicted for the rape of Melissa Grant (Larner Wallace-Taylor) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, DS Cassidy is on it.



He tells PC Gareth Lewis (Samuel Morgan-Davies) that he has asked for extra Police resources to help with the case.



But young copper Gareth, who brought in victim, Melissa, tells Sergeant Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) that he is really struggling with the situation.



Gareth isn't the only one who has been affected by the case.



Emma Reid (Dido Miles) has an appraisal of her work as Forensic Medical Examiner at Letherbridge Police Station.



When Emma is questioned about the current case she is working on, she realises how she has been affected by yesterday's events.



Emma starts to wonder whether she wants to carry on working FME shifts...

Gareth tells Rob how he is struggling with the current case on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Melissa is dreading telling her partner, Scott Watson (Liam Doyle, from Legally Blonde: The Musical), the truth about what happened.



When Melissa arrives home from being examined and interviewed at the Police Station, Scott starts to sense that something is wrong.



Melissa starts to explain what happened the night before with Nicholas...



It doesn't take long for Scott to realise what has happened.



Could he somehow have prevented it?



But rather than getting the sympathy and emotional support she was expecting, Melissa finds herself further interrogated by Scott...



He accuses her of being over flirty when she is drunk.



Is Scott somehow trying to suggest it was Melissa's fault?

Scott starts to question Melissa's version of events on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Nicholas is on the search for a solicitor.



Is that an admission of guilt?



Stressed-out, Nicholas visits Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) for help at The Mill.



Nicholas tells AL that something has happened at work and he is being blamed.



He doesn't go into the full specifics but will Al start to suspect WHAT Nicholas has been accused of?

Nicholas seeks help from Al on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

