'Doctors' spoilers: Emma Reid gets a SURPRISE patient!

Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) is still trying to get to the bottom of what really happened the day policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) chased Aaron Jeffries into an abandoned building on Doctors (1.45pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).



Last week, a potential eyewitness Marvin Bulis (ex-Waterloo Road star Philip Martin Brown) almost revealed what he saw that day.



But then Inspector Zoya Okoro (Donna Berlin) released the homeless man without further questioning.



So on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Emma is in for a suprise when Marvin unexpectedly turns up at the surgery, demanding to see her!



It turns out Marvin did witness Aaron take a terrible tumble down the stairs in the warehouse.



But did Aaron fall... or was he pushed?



Emma is desperate to get Marvin to make an official eyewitness statement to the police.



This could move the investigation along and possibly help clear Rob of any wrongdoing.



But can Emma convince Marvin, who is not a fan of the police, to stick around and tell his story to Inspector Okoro?

Marvin the eyewitness unexpectedly turns up at the surgery on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Lights! Camera! Action!



Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) and Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) take some time-out from the surgery and prepare to appear on a bargain finding TV game show, Booty or Bust!



But even before filming starts, the medics discover there's more drama happening OFFscreen than on!



As new presenter Cecilia Kotak (Me'sha Bryan) and researcher AJ Hawley (Catherine Hannay) try to keep things running smoothly, Ruhma and Al both start to wonder what they have signed-up for...



Ruhma and Al get ready for TV stardom on today's episode of Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

AJ tries to keep things running smoothly behind-the-scenes on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Married antiques experts Clive (Kim Wall) and Barbara Cookson (Alison Egan) look like they are going to be a whole lot of trouble.



Barbara and her contestant Marji Webster (Doreene Blackstock) intend to win, even if it means cheating!



Meanwhile, there's something going on with Clive, who keeps sneaking off to drink on the job.



Will Ruhma and Al's fifteen minutes of fame turn into one big DISASTER?



Ruhma and Al are set to clash with rude antiques expert Clive on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

