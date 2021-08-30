'Doctors' spoilers: Has Rob Hollins KILLED bad boy Aaron?

Rob Hollins is horrified by his actions after his SHOCK showdown with Aaron on Doctors...

Rob Hollins (played by Chris Walker) finds himself on the WRONG side of the law as daytime drama Doctors returns (BBC1, 1.45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



There was a SHOCK cliffhanger when the series last aired in June.



Policeman Rob chased a local bad lad Aaron Jeffries (Zak Douglas) into an abandoned building.



After being taunted by Aaron, Rob appeared to SNAP...



Police colleague Harriet Shelton (Carley Stenson) was alarmed when she found Aaron's lifeless body as the bottom of the stairs!



Did Aaron accidentally fall... or was he pushed?



As this episode gets underway, Rob remains in shock, unsure of what exactly happened during his confrontation with Aaron.



An ambulance is called... but is Aaron alive or DEAD??



In the aftermath of the incident, Inspector Zoya Okoro (Donna Berlin) arrives on the scene and starts asking awkward questions.



Harriet is quick to take charge and claim that Aaron tripped down the stairs during the chase.



But Rob remains troubled by what has happened.



Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) notices Rob's injured hand and tells him to go to A&E to get it examined.



HOW did Rob injure his hand?



Is it possible he hit Aaron during their confrontation?



It's not looking good for Letherbridge's finest crime-fighter...



Harriet claims Aaron accidentally tripped and fell down the stairs on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Will Jimmi get to the bottom of what really happened between Rob and Aaron on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Emma Reid (Dido Miles) is on the lookout for a nice secondhand chair.



After spotting one for sale online, Emma pops out of the surgery to go and collect her purchase.



But the GP gets more than she bargained for when she meets the sellers, eccentric mother and son, Isabel Hamilton (Judy Clifton) and Andrew (Ashley Campbell).



Emma just wants to buy her chair and go.



But Isabel insists she stick around until her credit card payment has cleared.



Emma soon finds herself caught up in all kinds of upset between Isabel and Andrew plus a teddy bear called Mr Muddles!

Emma meets an eccentric mother and son on today's episode of Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.