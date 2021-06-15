'Doctors' spoilers: Rob Hollins SNAPS!

Something strange has been going on with Rob Hollins lately. In the final episode of the latest series of Doctors, the stressed-out policeman loses his cool.

Rob Hollins (played by Chris Walker) has previously struggled to deal with anger issues on Doctors (BBC One, 1.45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Just recently, policeman Rob confided in colleague Harriet Shelton (Carley Stenson) about his history with PTSD.



On the final episode of the current series of the BBC daytime drama, Rob is once again pushed to the edge when Rob and Harriet encounter troublesome Aaron Jeffries (Zak Douglas) and his best mate, Lenny Calhoun (Lewis Conway).



The lads spend their days drinking, smoking weed and committing crimes, and soon Rob and Harriet catch the pair trying to steal an expensive bike in the local park. But a lack of evidence soon sees Aaron and Lenny released without charge.



Aaron delights in taunting Rob, who suddenly snaps...



Harriet is alarmed by Rob's intense reaction, but when Rob and Harriet encounter Aaron and Lenny again later that same day, things take a SHOCK turn when Rob chases Aaron into an abandoned building.

Harriet questions Lenny about the attempted theft of a bike on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) makes an unexpected return to Letherbridge. But wait, didn't surgery receptionist Valerie just QUIT her job?



Valerie tells Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) all about her adventure in Wonderland and how it made her realise she belongs with her friends at the Mill. Trouble is, what to do about that resignation letter that Valerie already wrote?



ALSO, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) is feeling demoralised after his cardio screening programme was turned down for funding. Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) tries to boost Sid's spirits by suggesting an alternative to Sid's heart campaign idea.



But Sid just feels patronised and ends up having an angry outburst at his housemate, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) over late payment of rent. Suddenly, Daniel and Bear both find themselves worried about Sid's mental health. Are they right to worry?

Sid's colleagues start to worry about his mental health on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors is on a break for the summer and returns later this year on BBC One