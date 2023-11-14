Doctors spoilers: Emma Reid gets BOXING!

Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) remains worried about Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) after the break-up of her relationship with Daniel Granger on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Zara becomes convinced that Emma is planning a spa day for them both and can't wait.



However, Emma has something very different in mind to help Zara get her groove back...



The women will still be getting hot and sweaty BUT not in the sauna at the spa!



Zara is dismayed when Emma announces they are doing a boxing exercise class!



But things are looking-up when Zara clocks the hunky instructor!



Will Zara manage to relieve some of her recent stress and tension and take it out on some boxing pads?

Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) is starting to get a bit annoyed with his dad Tye's (Daniel Hill) presence at the house.



After Tye asks Sid to do his washing, he complains about it to housemate, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee).



Bear reckons Sid should just tell his dad how he feels.



Sid eventually plucks-up the courage to talk to Tye.



But how will his dad react when Sid drops a hint about Tye finding his own place to live?



Has Tye well and truly outstayed his welcome?

ALSO on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) helps a blind patient who has been struggling since her guide dog passed away.



Kirsty discovers that Carol Murdock (Margo Cargill) has been having problems with her neighbour, Jed Pilton (Ciaran Duce).



Carol's friend Hattie Flynn (Charlotte Mills) explains how Carol previously reported Jed to the Police for continuing to block the pavement with his car.



But now angry Jed has a grudge against Carol...



So when Kirsty later sees selfish Jed outside, will she take matters into her own hands and confront him about his bad behaviour?

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer