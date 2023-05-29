Doctors spoilers: Emma Reid meets a LOOKIE-LIKIE!
Airs Monday 5 June 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) is intrigued about the SURPRISE her surgery co-worker, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane), has planned for her on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Al is giddy with excitement and on a mission to cheer-up Emma after all THAT recent awkward business with long-time friend, Rob Hollins (Chris Walker).
However, on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Emma is not exactly thrilled when she discovers Al has brought her to a local Comic Con - which is full of obsessed sci-fi and fantasy fans!
Meanwhile, Bellamy Campbell-Jones (Ashley Campbell) and his husband, Leigh (Martin Cooper), are vlogging everything.
The couple are on a mission to meet sci-fi star, Andrea Gardner (also played by Dido Miles), who played the character Diana Dacre on the 90s cult sci-fi series, Darker Dimensions.
Andrea also happens to look rather similar to Emma!
Al gets into the spirit of Comic Con and dresses-up as the character, Peter Pulaski.
Emma refuses to put her costume on.
But the GP is puzzled when the sci-fi and fantasy fans keep giving her strange looks.
However, the mystery is solved when Emma comes face-to-face with Andrea and discovers they look almost identical!
Meanwhile, event manager, Nita Kunda (Yasmin Barn, who previously played PC Viola Deacon on BBC mystery drama, Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators), is stressed-out making sure everything runs smoothly at Comic Con.
Unfortunately, disaster strikes when Andrea has an unfortunate tumble!
Al comes to the rescue and recommends the actress goes to hospital and gets an X-ray of her injured ankle
But the thing is, she needs to be on the stage for a Q&A with fans shortly.
Otherwise she won't get paid!
How can she possibly be in TWO places at once?!
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
