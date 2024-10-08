Doctors spoilers: Emma WARNS Zara about Graham...
Airs Monday 14 October 2024 at 2:00pm on BBC1.
Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) is worried about the increasingly hostile working relationship between nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) and new practice partner, Graham Elton (Alex Avery), on Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
While working together during the homeless clinic, Graham took Luca to task when he tried to prove a point by wearing a female nurse's uniform.
Luca was left shocked when Graham confronted him and called him a child, unprofessional and pathetic!
Fed-up with having to deal with Graham on a daily basis, Luca may now be reconsidering his future at The Mill...
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Emma is worried about Luca and his state of mind after his latest run-in with Graham.
Emma tries to warn Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) about what's been happening between Luca and Graham.
If something isn't sorted soon, then Luca might leave...
Determined to mediate between the men, Emma approaches surgery colleague, Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending), about the LGBTQ+ training she previously did with Graham.
Will Michelle be honest about her verdict on Graham's negative attitude towards the LGBTQ+ community?
Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) is paired with paramedic, Mellie Tyler (Nigel Betts), for the day.
Mellie is soon to retire and starts practicing his farewell speech with Sid.
They're kept busy after a homeless man is found DEAD from a possible drug overdose.
It seems there may be a bad batch of drugs going around.
But Sid can't help but notice there's tension between Mellie and duty station officer, Tamara Dewhurst (Lucy Farrett).
WHAT is the reason behind their fallout?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
