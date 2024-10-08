Doctors spoilers: Emma's cousin Rick goes MISSING...

Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) is having a bad day and is not in the mood when Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) suggests a night out on today's episode of Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



However, Al manages to convince Emma that others from the surgery are coming along.



So she agrees.



But just as Emma is getting ready for the night out at home, she receives an unexpected visitor in the shape of her favourite cousin, Rick Holland (James Daffern)!



Rick is in Letherbridge ahead of a job interview the next day.



So he invites himself to stay at Emma's house!



Emma happily invites Rick along on the night out.



Which is just as well, since when they arrive at the bar Emma discovers NO ONE else is coming apart from Al's mate, Bill Burgess (Nigel Boyle)!



Luckily, things start looking-up and Rick catches the eye of Mandy Malone (Rosemary Boyle).



When Emma and Al decide to call it a night, Rick seems happy to stay on at the bar with Mandy...

Emma's cousin Rick catches the eye of Mandy on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

As this special flashback/present day episode of the BBC daytime drama continues, things take a TERRIBLE turn...



The next morning, Emma notices Rick's bed has not been slept in.



Even more worrying, Emma receives a phone call reporting that Rick never arrived for his job interview...



Emma starts to become alarmed when she is unable to contact Rick.



She can only conclude that he left the bar with Mandy.



But a visit to Mandy's house reveals that Rick was a perfect gentleman at the end of the evening, and put her in a taxi to go home alone.



So the BIG question is: WHERE is Rick?

Emma is worried after her cousin Rick goes missing on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer