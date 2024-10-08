Doctors spoilers: Emma's cousin Rick goes MISSING...
Airs Wednesday 16 October 2024 at 2:00pm on BBC1.
Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) is having a bad day and is not in the mood when Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) suggests a night out on today's episode of Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
However, Al manages to convince Emma that others from the surgery are coming along.
So she agrees.
But just as Emma is getting ready for the night out at home, she receives an unexpected visitor in the shape of her favourite cousin, Rick Holland (James Daffern)!
Rick is in Letherbridge ahead of a job interview the next day.
So he invites himself to stay at Emma's house!
Emma happily invites Rick along on the night out.
Which is just as well, since when they arrive at the bar Emma discovers NO ONE else is coming apart from Al's mate, Bill Burgess (Nigel Boyle)!
Luckily, things start looking-up and Rick catches the eye of Mandy Malone (Rosemary Boyle).
When Emma and Al decide to call it a night, Rick seems happy to stay on at the bar with Mandy...
As this special flashback/present day episode of the BBC daytime drama continues, things take a TERRIBLE turn...
The next morning, Emma notices Rick's bed has not been slept in.
Even more worrying, Emma receives a phone call reporting that Rick never arrived for his job interview...
Emma starts to become alarmed when she is unable to contact Rick.
She can only conclude that he left the bar with Mandy.
But a visit to Mandy's house reveals that Rick was a perfect gentleman at the end of the evening, and put her in a taxi to go home alone.
So the BIG question is: WHERE is Rick?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.