Doctors spoilers: Ex-EastEnders star Lucy Benjamin makes guest appearance

Ex-EastEnders star, Lucy Benjamin, guest stars as a woman on trial for the MURDER of her husband on today's DOUBLE-BILL of Doctors (1:45pm/2:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



You might remember, Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) first met Jan Fisher (Lucy Benjamin) last year.



Emma started treating Jan for sleep problems, but it soon became clear that all was not well with Jan's marriage to Mark.



Emma began to wonder if Jan was afraid of Mark.



Things took a dramatic turn when Emma encountered Jan again, while working a shift as Forensic Medical Examiner at Letherbridge Police Station.



FLASH FORWARD to the present.



Jan SNAPPED and murdered Mark, after suffering through an emotionally abusive relationship for over 30 years.



Jan's solicitor is frustrated that her client can't remember much about the night she killed her husband.



But Jan is clearly in shock.



Her solicitor advises Jan to answer "no comment" to the police questions about the night before.



But this leads to the prosection barrister having a field day...

Emma is in court when her former patient Jan stands trial for MURDER on a DOUBLE-BILL of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Ex-EastEnders star Lucy Benjamin returns as Jan Fisher on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

As the case goes to court, Jan stands trial and is keen to tell the court how she was abused by her husband over the years.



Emma takes to the stand on Jan's behalf, but her testimony is undermined by the prosecution barrister, Paul Wyatt (Christian Anholt, who starred on the fantasy-adventure series, Relic Hunter).



He wants hard evidence that Emma doesn’t have.



When Mark's girlfriend, Lynne Foley (Gracie Kelly), takes to the stand, she claims he was afraid of his out-of-control wife, Jan!



With the evidence in court stacked against Jan, it's not looking good.



But Emma is determined to see justice served and turns to Caroline Morgan (Isaura Barbe-Brown), an excellent defence barrister who specialises in cases of domestic abuse, for help...

Lynn has nothing nice to say about Jan when she takes the stand in court on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Can defence barrister Caroline get justice for Jan on today's two-parter of Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer