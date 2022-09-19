Doctors spoilers: Ex-EastEnders star Lucy Benjamin makes guest appearance
Airs Friday 30 September 2022 at 1:45pm/2:15pm on BBC1.
Ex-EastEnders star, Lucy Benjamin, guest stars as a woman on trial for the MURDER of her husband on today's DOUBLE-BILL of Doctors (1:45pm/2:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
You might remember, Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) first met Jan Fisher (Lucy Benjamin) last year.
Emma started treating Jan for sleep problems, but it soon became clear that all was not well with Jan's marriage to Mark.
Emma began to wonder if Jan was afraid of Mark.
Things took a dramatic turn when Emma encountered Jan again, while working a shift as Forensic Medical Examiner at Letherbridge Police Station.
FLASH FORWARD to the present.
Jan SNAPPED and murdered Mark, after suffering through an emotionally abusive relationship for over 30 years.
Jan's solicitor is frustrated that her client can't remember much about the night she killed her husband.
But Jan is clearly in shock.
Her solicitor advises Jan to answer "no comment" to the police questions about the night before.
But this leads to the prosection barrister having a field day...
As the case goes to court, Jan stands trial and is keen to tell the court how she was abused by her husband over the years.
Emma takes to the stand on Jan's behalf, but her testimony is undermined by the prosecution barrister, Paul Wyatt (Christian Anholt, who starred on the fantasy-adventure series, Relic Hunter).
He wants hard evidence that Emma doesn’t have.
When Mark's girlfriend, Lynne Foley (Gracie Kelly), takes to the stand, she claims he was afraid of his out-of-control wife, Jan!
With the evidence in court stacked against Jan, it's not looking good.
But Emma is determined to see justice served and turns to Caroline Morgan (Isaura Barbe-Brown), an excellent defence barrister who specialises in cases of domestic abuse, for help...
Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
