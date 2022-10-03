Doctors spoilers: Ex-Hollyoaks star Lysette Anthony guests

Lysette Anthony, who played Marnie Nightingale on Hollyoaks is back in soapland with a guest appearance on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Lysette, whose character Marnie was killed-off on the Channel 4 soap at the start of this year, starts a recurring role as businesswoman, Mary Dougan.



Valerie Pitman (played by Sarah Moyle) and Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) meet Mary when they attend a science fair.



Valerie and Al are there to try and pitch Valerie's invention for women to potential investors.



Things don't get off to a good start when Valerie and Al start squabbling.



Valerie feels Al isn't being very supportive.



However, hope is on the horizon when the duo get the chance to pitch their idea to investors including Mary.



Unfortunately, Valerie manages to make a mess of things when she accidentally sprays liquid in Mary's face!



Whoops!



Has Valerie blown her chance of attracting a BIG money investor?

Emma confronts DS Cassidy on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) remains suspicious about the circumstances surrounding the arrest of her neighbour, Roxy Piper (Fiona Skinner).



Emma tells Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) that she believes it was some kind of set-up by the police, and that DS Matt Cassidy (Terry Mynott) is involved.



Zara reckons that is a serious accusation and warns Emma not to make trouble with the police.



But Emma won't be thrown off the scene and decides to confront Cassidy at the police station.



However, she is taken aback when he gets angry and warns her to keep her nose out of police business!



Is Emma now in danger of making an enemy of DS Cassidy?



Is DS Cassidy a crooked copper on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) is out and about on a VPAS visit to see patient, Remy Lazenby (Katie Pattinson).



Piano player Remy is told by Michaela (Heloise Spring) and Gabriel (Martin Chamberlain) that she is not yet ready to meet people.



When Karen arrives at the house, she is puzzled by Remy's strange behaviour.



However, they agree to make a follow-up appointment for next week at The Mill.



But things take a strange turn when Karen later gets a call from the surgery asking why she didn't visit Remy!



But she just did... didn't she?!

There's more to piano player Remi than meets the eye on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

