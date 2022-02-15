'Doctors' spoilers: Hazeem Durrani takes a fancy to a beautiful patient!

Hazeem Durrani (played by Ashraf Ejjbair) is starting to find his groove working on Reception at The Mill on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Today is a good day when a beautiful patient, Tanya Ajmal (Maria Crittell) catches the eye of Hazeem.



He cheekily lets Tanya queue jump!



But he gets caught-in-the-act by doctor Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) and is told off!



Tanya is preoccupied with some stomach pain and barely seems to notice Hazeem.



So he takes to snooping through her social media profiles to find out more.



Emma Reid (Dido Miles) is not impressed by Hazeem's very unprofessional behaviour and reprimands him.



However, it looks like Hazeem's social media snooping may pay off, when he makes a discovery about Tanya that could explain her stomach pains!

Tanya catches the eye of Hazeem on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is unsure whether to become a counsellor for his troubled patient, Asif Mehta.



He feels it could be too soon after what happened with previous counselling patient, Tim Watkins.



Al and Emma are both worried about Jimmi and decide to keep an eye on him.



Jimmi keeps an appointment with his own therapist, Abigail Swann (Fiona Gilles, who has had recurring roles on both Casualty and Holby City).



Will Jimmi's session with Abigail help him to see that he has got what it takes to help Asif?

Jimmi has a counselling session on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) make another visit to Sutton Vale.



They still haven't decided whether or not to take on the rival surgery.



The surgery is certainly a lot bigger than The Mill.



The trio are shown around the surgery by receptionist, Rosie Colton (played by Janice Connolly, who was Holy Mary in Channel 4's Phoenix Nights and the spin-off, Max And Paddy's Road To Nowhere).



Rosie is missing lead GP, Dr Ashdown who is still nowhere to be found.



What could have happened to the missing medic?

Rosie the receptionist is on hand to help Bear, Zara and Daniel on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.