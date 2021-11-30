'Doctors' spoilers: Imogen Hollins RETURNS!

It's been a while since we last saw Imogen Hollins (played by Charlie Clemmow) on Doctors (1.45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The daughter of Karen (Jan Pearson) and Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) appeared in last summer's special episode of the BBC daytime drama, in which the staff of the Mill were seen at home, dealing with the first few weeks of lockdown.



But Imogen is back, back, back on today's episode and unexpectedly arrives in reception much to Karen's surprise!



However, before Karen has a proper chance to catch-up with her daughter, there's chaos outside the surgery as a group of homophobic protestors start causing a scene...



Later, Karen and Rob are both intrigued as to what Imogen is doing back in Letherbridge.



Imogen is not her usual lively self and even goes to bed early.



Karen and Rob are suddenly worried about their daughter and jump to the startling conclusion that Imogen could be... PREGNANT?!

Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) is ready to QUIT his job at the Mill after last week's turn of events.



Emma Reid (Dido Miles) tries to encourage Luca to stay at the Mill and stand his ground rather than leave.



But then things take another terrible turn as a protest starts outside the surgery, and Luca find himself at the centre of more unwanted attention.



Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) discuss what to do about the disturbance.



Will Zara make the situation worse when she tries to confront the protestors herself?

Meanwhile, midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) becomes concerned about one of her patients.



Teenager Chelle Henry (Kevwe Emefe) is eight months pregnant.



But she seems more preoccupied with checking out social media content and shopping at a posh baby boutique, than attending her regular check-up appointments with Ruhma.



However, things take a turn when Chelle is struck by stomach pains while out on a shopping spree...

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.