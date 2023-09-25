Doctors spoilers: Is it OVER between Daniel and Zara?

Could this be THE END for Daniel and Zara's relationship on Doctors?

Daniel Granger (played by Matthew Chambers) has been left reeling after being asked to sign an official document by his partner, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



WHAT is the document?

And could it mean the END for Daniel and Zara's long-time relationship?



After his involvement in the drink-driving car crash that injured his young son, Joe, disgraced Daniel arrives at The Mill for a meeting with Zara, Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) and business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee).



While Nina tries to be sympathetic about the situation, the atmosphere in the room is awkward as Zara continues to ignore Daniel...



Will Daniel be left with no choice but to accept Zara's decision?

Nina is caught in the middle of the tension between Daniel and Zara on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

After some advice from Sid Vere (Ashley Rice), Bear is trying to make things right with his girlfriend, Claudia Briant (Kiza Deen).



Things are looking-up after Bear receives a text message from Claudia.



But when Bear goes round to Claudia's house, there's an uncomfortable feeling between them.



Is there a way for Bear and Claudia to get back to the way they were before the baby bombshell?

Is there a way for Bear to make things right with Claudia on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) takes pity on a man, Andy Logan (Peter Stone), after his van breaks down outside the Campus Surgery.



There seems to be something troubling Andy.



But before he can confide in Scarlett, he sees a couple of Police officers heading in his direction.



Andy panics and hides!



WHY is Andy acting so shifty?



Later, Scarlett is surprised to find Andy's abandoned van still parked outside.



The plot thickens when policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) reports that the van belongs to a missing person...

Scarlett helps a troubled stranger on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

WHY is Andy trying to avoid the Police on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer

Classic episodes are now airing weekdays at 8:00am on Drama Channel

Classic episodes are also available to stream through UKTV Play