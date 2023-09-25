Doctors spoilers: Is it OVER between Daniel and Zara?
Airs Wednesday 4 October 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Daniel Granger (played by Matthew Chambers) has been left reeling after being asked to sign an official document by his partner, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
WHAT is the document?
And could it mean the END for Daniel and Zara's long-time relationship?
After his involvement in the drink-driving car crash that injured his young son, Joe, disgraced Daniel arrives at The Mill for a meeting with Zara, Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) and business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee).
While Nina tries to be sympathetic about the situation, the atmosphere in the room is awkward as Zara continues to ignore Daniel...
Will Daniel be left with no choice but to accept Zara's decision?
After some advice from Sid Vere (Ashley Rice), Bear is trying to make things right with his girlfriend, Claudia Briant (Kiza Deen).
Things are looking-up after Bear receives a text message from Claudia.
But when Bear goes round to Claudia's house, there's an uncomfortable feeling between them.
Is there a way for Bear and Claudia to get back to the way they were before the baby bombshell?
Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) takes pity on a man, Andy Logan (Peter Stone), after his van breaks down outside the Campus Surgery.
There seems to be something troubling Andy.
But before he can confide in Scarlett, he sees a couple of Police officers heading in his direction.
Andy panics and hides!
WHY is Andy acting so shifty?
Later, Scarlett is surprised to find Andy's abandoned van still parked outside.
The plot thickens when policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) reports that the van belongs to a missing person...
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Classic episodes are now airing weekdays at 8:00am on Drama Channel
Classic episodes are also available to stream through UKTV Play
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.