Doctors spoilers: Is Liv telling LIES?

Rob Hollins (played by Chris Walker) investigates a crime close to home on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Rob's new foster teenager, Liv Morgan (Livvi Parsons), visits him at the Police Station.



The schoolgirl claims she has been mugged and her laptop stolen!



But when policeman Rob starts to question Liv about what exactly happened, she starts to struggle with her story...



Rob becomes suspicious and Liv eventually admits her LIE!



Liv's laptop wasn't actually stolen... she SOLD it!



WHAT is going on?



WHY did Liv lie to Rob, and what has she done with the money she got from selling her computer?

Liv lies about a theft on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) arrives at work with a spring in her step.



She reveals to fellow receptionist Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) that she is going out for lunch with Dave Burns (Gareth Berliner) again.



Scarlett questions whether this has anything to do with the message that Kirsty just received from her estranged husband, Rich?



Over lunch, Dave tells Kirsty that he has bought them tickets for a heavy metal gig.



But Kirsty is not quite so impressed when she finds out the gig is in SIX months time!



Will she have to wait that long before her first official date with Dave?!

Are Kirsty and Dave going on a date on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is on shift as FME at the Police Station.



He is asked to examine Tommy Lomax (Jordan Louis, who played Ollie on Byker Grove back in the day).



Tommy has been arrested for criminal damage and is covered in blood.



But Tommy is in a confused state and won't reveal WHOSE blood it is...



DS Mike Kinsella (Danny Szam) is determined to crack the case and pressures Jimmi to find out what Tommy is hiding...



Later, things take an alarming turn when a DEAD body is discovered at Tommy's home address...

Can Jimmi help a former patient who has been arrested on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

WHY was Tommy found covered in blood on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer