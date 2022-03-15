'Doctors' spoilers: Is Luca McIntyre going to LEAVE Letherbridge?

Luca McIntyre (played by Ross McLaren) was touched when dying patient, Winnie Jones wanted to gift the nurse her round-the-world travel ticket on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But Luca politely declined Winnie's offer as it wouldn't be very professional to accept such a gift from a patient.



Plus, Winnie's son, Stuart accused Luca of being a gold digger when he found out about his mum's wishes.



However, after having some time to think about the situation, Luca makes a SURPRISE decision.



He tells surgery bosses, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) that he wants to take Winnie's travel ticket after all!



Daniel and Zara are worried because it's an ethical minefield!



But after Luca says he will pay Stuart for the ticket, the surgery partners begin to come around.



However, if Daniel and Zara agree to the request, it means Luca will be leaving in TWO days time!

Magda starts to see Emma in a new light on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

So far, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) is proving to be a difficult patient for physio therapist, Magda Novak (Maya Barcot).



During another home session of physio, Emma is in a resentful mood.



However, Emma reveals that she is distracted because she is trying to fight for her housemate and co-worker, Luca against surgery bosses, Daniel and Zara.



Suddenly, Magda starts to see Emma in a new light and respects her fighting for Luca.

Things get awkward between Bear and Princess at the Campus Surgery on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is caught offguard when he arrives at the Campus and finds receptionist, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) showing Princess Buchanan (Laura White) around the surgery.



Bear is prickly as he wasn't expecting to see Princess.



Things are still rather awkward after what happened between the co-workers.



But Bear finds himself totally put in his place, when Princess later tells him directly - don't make things weird!

Carly witnesses a drug dealer up to no good on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) investigates a case of drug dealing at Letherbridge University.



A cash-strapped woman, Carly Howell (Catherine Kinsella) witnesses a drug bust.



She sees a local drug dealer, Owen Linnell (Mitchell Howie) stash his drugs in the wheel of a car before escaping.



Desperate for money to help her sick husband, Andy (Karl Cam), Carly steals the stash and decides to sell the drugs for cash!



But Carly soon finds herself in way over her head...

Is Carly making a mistake by crossing local drug dealer, Owen on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.