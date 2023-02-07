Doctors spoilers: Is Rob Hollins ANNOYED with Scarlett?

Rob Hollins (played by Chris Walker) came to the rescue when Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) and her dad, Brian, decided to do a runner from their rented accommodation on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But now that surgery receptionist Scarlett is living under the same roof as policeman Rob and his wife, Karen (Jan Pearson), is he having second doubts about the arrangement?



Rob is still focused on Karen's recovery, following her heart attack and collapse at Christmas.



He wants Karen to take it easy.



But Karen has chosen to take on her work colleague, Scarlett, and her troubles.



Is this a good idea?



No matter what she does, Scarlett starts to sense she is getting on Rob's nerves at the Hollins house.



Karen starts to notice the tension between Rob and Scarlett.



She issues her husband with a warning to cut Scarlett some slack after the financial hardship she has endured over the past year.



But will stubborn Rob listen?

Emma encourages Luca not to give up on Jamie on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) is still encouraging Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) to see where things go with Jamie Clapton (Zak Ghazi-Torbati).



Especially after their recent lunch date.



But when Jamie cuts off a phone call, surgery nurse Luca becomes convinced that Jamie is just stringing him along.



Emma tries to talk Luca out of it.



But is he ready to abandon the short-lived romance?

Bear gets caught in the middle of a marriage breakdown on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is invited to join two old friends for a birthday celebration.



But when he arrives at the home of Claire Pardue (Letitia Hector) and her husband, Mark (Dan Nicholson), he's alarmed to find the couple in the middle of a massive argument.



Things go from bad to worse when a bailiff, Danny Marchant (Liam D Millard), turns-up to settle Claire's gambling debts!



Bear is in shock.



How has their marriage spiralled towards the point of no return?



WHAT can Bear do to help his friends?

WHY is a bailiff on Claire's trail on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer