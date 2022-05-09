Doctors spoilers: Is ROMANCE in store for Maeve Ludlow?
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Tuesday 17 May 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Could it be possible that ROMANCE is blossoming between nurse Maeve Ludlow (played by Clelia Murphy) and GP Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) on Doctors? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
The medics have formed a close friendship since Maeve came to work at Sutton Vale.
Jimmi even helped convince stressed-out Maeve not to QUIT her job.
On yesterday's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Jimmi and Maeve had a great time together at the trampoline park.
Unfortunately, Jimmi is now limping in pain after all the physical activity!
Maeve decides to help the doc by giving Jimmi a massage in the treatment room.
The pair are accidentally interrupted by Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers).
Daniel jumps to the conclusion that there's something going on between Jimmi and Maeve, leaving them both embarrassed!
But is Daniel right?
Could romance be brewing between Maeve and Jimmi?
Meanwhile, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) has got a problem.
She's supposed to be running a midwives training class.
But the roleplay actor playing the pregnant patient has cancelled on her.
Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) steps up and offers to help.
But alarm bells start ringing for Ruhma... she's not entirely sure what kind of performance Valerie is going to put on for the trainees!
Will Ruhma be convinced to give Valerie a chance to step out from behind the reception desk... and become a mum-to-be in labour?
Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) has an appointment with pregnant patient, Hayley Baxter (Rachel Caffrey).
Hayley keeps vomiting and is worried about the pregnancy.
Zara later finds Hayley crying in the bathroom, convinced she is having a miscarriage...
WHAT is going on with Hayley?
Can Zara help with her high distress levels, which might also have something to do with Hayley's boss and ex-boyfriend, Reza Hosseini (Dann Kharsa)?
Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
