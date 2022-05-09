Doctors spoilers: Is ROMANCE in store for Maeve Ludlow?

Could it be possible that ROMANCE is blossoming between nurse Maeve Ludlow (played by Clelia Murphy) and GP Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) on Doctors? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



The medics have formed a close friendship since Maeve came to work at Sutton Vale.



Jimmi even helped convince stressed-out Maeve not to QUIT her job.



On yesterday's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Jimmi and Maeve had a great time together at the trampoline park.



Unfortunately, Jimmi is now limping in pain after all the physical activity!



Maeve decides to help the doc by giving Jimmi a massage in the treatment room.



The pair are accidentally interrupted by Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers).



Daniel jumps to the conclusion that there's something going on between Jimmi and Maeve, leaving them both embarrassed!



But is Daniel right?



Could romance be brewing between Maeve and Jimmi?

Are Maeve and Jimmi destined to become more than just good friends on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) has got a problem.



She's supposed to be running a midwives training class.



But the roleplay actor playing the pregnant patient has cancelled on her.



Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) steps up and offers to help.



But alarm bells start ringing for Ruhma... she's not entirely sure what kind of performance Valerie is going to put on for the trainees!



Will Ruhma be convinced to give Valerie a chance to step out from behind the reception desk... and become a mum-to-be in labour?

Could Valerie be the answer to Ruhma's problem on today's episode of Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) has an appointment with pregnant patient, Hayley Baxter (Rachel Caffrey).



Hayley keeps vomiting and is worried about the pregnancy.



Zara later finds Hayley crying in the bathroom, convinced she is having a miscarriage...



WHAT is going on with Hayley?



Can Zara help with her high distress levels, which might also have something to do with Hayley's boss and ex-boyfriend, Reza Hosseini (Dann Kharsa)?

Zara's pregnant patient fears she is having a miscarriage on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.