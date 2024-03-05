Doctors spoilers: Is Scarlett and Suni's relationship in TROUBLE?
Airs Thursday 14 March 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Things have not been going great between Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) and her boyfriend, Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya), on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Suni totally shutout Scarlett while he was dealing with being suspended from his job after all THAT business with dodgy imposter doctor, Harry Drake.
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Suni arrives back at The Mill after going off on a prescribing medication course.
He wastes no time in catch-up with receptionist Scarlett.
Suni wants them to get back on track and tries to arrange a date with Scarlett.
But will she go for it after all the recent distance between them?
It's almost time for the charity auction night.
Word has spread through The Mill about what a great singer business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is.
Since fellow musical act, Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) has dropped-out of performing, all eyes will be on Bear!
So no pressure then!
Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending) has her first FME shift at Letherbridge Police Station.
Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) tells Michelle about a woman who has been arrested for attacking a police officer.
She has some injuries which Michelle needs to examine.
While examining Di Bennett (Kelly Hotten), Michelle notices some scars on Di's back...
Michelle is suspicious and gently asks if someone has previously hurt Di?
Will Rob and Michelle discover the dark secret in Di's past that led her to attack the police officer?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.