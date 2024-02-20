Doctors spoilers: Is Scarlett and Suni's relationship OVER?

Scarlett confronts Suni over what is happening between them on Doctors...

Has the love bubble burst between Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) and Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) on Doctors? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Scarlett admits to surgery co-worker, Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren), that she hasn't spoken to boyfriend Suni in a few days.



The GP has been shutting her out since his connection to dodgy imposter doctor, Harry Drake, was exposed.



While Suni continues to struggle with his guilt over what has happened, Scarlett has her own questions for Suni.



As Suni returns to work at The Mill for the first time since the review panel into his unprofessional conduct, Scarlett wants to know where they stand...

Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) bumps into Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) at the Police Station.

Ruhma is impressed to discover that policeman Rob has decided to start fostering again after the death of his wife, Karen, last year.



Rob tells Ruhma all about foster teenager, Liv Morgan (Livvi Parsons), who comes from a family of criminals!



Liv wasn't initially impressed with the Hollins house.



But when Rob returns home, he discovers the schoolgirl has helped herself to the contents of the fridge!



Could this be a good sign that the foster placement is starting to work out?

Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) meets teenager, Arif Hadid (Yousef Naseer).



Arif wants Jimmi to write him a sick note.



Jimmi is intrigued by Arif's medical knowledge.



But WHO keeps calling Arif during his appointment with Jimmi?



As Arif is leaving The Mill, he calls his mum Mariam (Rendah Beshoori) and lies that he won't be able to go through with "it" because he is sick.



Soon after, a furious Mariam turns up at The Mill and demands to speak to Jimmi!



WHAT is going on?

