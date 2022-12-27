Doctors spoilers: Is Scarlett Kiernan at BREAKING point?

Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) still can't bring herself to tell anybody about the super-stressful time she has been having for the past few months on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Surgery receptionist Scarlett and her unemployed dad, Brian (Simon Lowe), have been struggling to make ends meet with the rising cost of living.



So Scarlett has been working overtime with her daytime shifts at The Mill and a nighttime job at a warehouse.



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Scarlett has only had a few hours sleep again, because of another nighttime shift at the warehouse.



To make matters worse Scarlett and Brian can't afford to put the heating on, so have been sleeping in their beds fully clothed.



As Scarlett drags herself out of bed and warms her hands over some steaming water left in the kettle, how much longer can she cope before asking for help?



Later that day, Scarlett visits work colleague, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson), who is recovering at home after her collapse at Christmas.



Karen already has her suspicions that something's up with Scarlett.



Karen wants to help and tries to find out what's going on.



Will Scarlett finally admit to Karen about the pressure she has been under?

Scarlett and her dad Brian can't afford to put the heating on at home on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile at the surgery, patient Ted Morris (Douglas McFerran) arrives for an appointment but has got his dates in a muddle.



Unfortunately, The Mill is now fully booked and has no available appointment slots.



However, Ted's wife, Nadine (Polly Kemp, from BBC comedy The Thick Of It) has other ideas and tries to convince Scarlett to find a way to squeeze Ted in to see a doctor.



PLUS, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) remains undecided about her future as a Forensic Medical Examiner at the Police Station.

Nadine hassles Scarlett to book an emergency appointment for her husband Ted on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

