Doctors spoilers: Jimmi Clay demands the TRUTH from Maeve!
Airs Wednesday 28 September 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) has had a sleepless night after hearing a SHOCK allegation against his girlfriend, Maeve Ludlow (Clelia Murphy), on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) has given Jimmi some information about some shady goings-on at Sutton Vale.
Just the kind of stuff you don't want to hear when you're considering taking over the running of a struggling business.
But now, Jimmi needs to find out the truth about surgery nurse Maeve's own involvement...
Maeve is caught offguard when Jimmi lays down the law and states neither of them will be going into work today.
He needs to have an important talk with her.
At first, it looks like Maeve is going to try and talk her way out of trouble when Jimmi reveals what he knows...
But as Jimmi continues to push, will Maeve come clean about what went on at Sutton Vale?
And after a close brush with the law during the recent investigation into the murder of former Sutton Vale lead GP, Jacob Ashdown, could Maeve be in trouble with the police again?
Things are finally looking up for Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) and her unemployed dad, Brian (Simon Lowe), when he is offered some work.
Brian, who previously got made redundant, is in a happy mood and reveals he has found a job as a day cleaner for a building site.
Hopefully this means their money troubles could soon be history.
But then Scarlett finds an electric bill for £280 and starts to worry about their financial situation again.
However, the surgery receptionist remains hopeful she might be able to do some VPAS training to earn some extra money.
Meanwhile, things take a disastrous turn for Brian on the building site...
While up on a stepladder cleaning, the steps start to wobble, and Brian takes a terrible tumble!
Lying in pain on the floor, Brian desperately reaches for his phone, but loses consciousness before he can reach it...
Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.