Doctors spoilers: Jimmi Clay demands the TRUTH from Maeve!

Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) has had a sleepless night after hearing a SHOCK allegation against his girlfriend, Maeve Ludlow (Clelia Murphy), on Doctors.



Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) has given Jimmi some information about some shady goings-on at Sutton Vale.



Just the kind of stuff you don't want to hear when you're considering taking over the running of a struggling business.



But now, Jimmi needs to find out the truth about surgery nurse Maeve's own involvement...



Maeve is caught offguard when Jimmi lays down the law and states neither of them will be going into work today.



He needs to have an important talk with her.



At first, it looks like Maeve is going to try and talk her way out of trouble when Jimmi reveals what he knows...



But as Jimmi continues to push, will Maeve come clean about what went on at Sutton Vale?



And after a close brush with the law during the recent investigation into the murder of former Sutton Vale lead GP, Jacob Ashdown, could Maeve be in trouble with the police again?



Will Maeve tell the truth on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Things are finally looking up for Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) and her unemployed dad, Brian (Simon Lowe), when he is offered some work.



Brian, who previously got made redundant, is in a happy mood and reveals he has found a job as a day cleaner for a building site.



Hopefully this means their money troubles could soon be history.



But then Scarlett finds an electric bill for £280 and starts to worry about their financial situation again.



However, the surgery receptionist remains hopeful she might be able to do some VPAS training to earn some extra money.



Meanwhile, things take a disastrous turn for Brian on the building site...



While up on a stepladder cleaning, the steps start to wobble, and Brian takes a terrible tumble!



Lying in pain on the floor, Brian desperately reaches for his phone, but loses consciousness before he can reach it...

Scarlett tells Karen about Brian's new job on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Brian has a terrible accident on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer