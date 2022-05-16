Doctors spoilers: Jimmi Clay goes on a date with Maeve!
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Thursday 26 May 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
It's been a while since Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) last enjoyed a bit of romance on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But the flirty chemistry has been brewing nicely between GP Jimmi and nurse Maeve Ludlow (Clelia Murphy) over at Sutton Vale surgery.
It's taken a gentle push from some of their co-workers, but Jimmi and Maeve are FINALY going out on an official date together!
Hooray!
Maeve and Jimmi plan their night out.
They drop into the Icon for drinks where they get into a slightly awkward conversation about whether work place relationships are a good idea.
Uh-oh.
Then they unexpectedly bump into surgery receptionist, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) and her policeman husband, Rob (Chris Walker).
Will word soon get around the surgery gossip grapevine about Jimmi and Maeve's date?
Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) is worried about Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle), after the surgery receptionist made a BIG decision on yesterday's episode of the BBC daytime drama.
Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) goes to visit Valerie and is surprised to find an estate agent on the scene.
Is Valerie really planning to sell her house, to escape from the nightmares she's been having since the burglary?
Ruhma tries to convince Valerie that moving isn't necessarily going to solve all her problems.
She is running from her demons when she needs to confront them!
But has Valerie got the courage to be brave after what has happened?
Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) have a medical EMERGENCY on the homefront...
Ronnie Gilchrist (Samantha Power, who played troubled mum Simone Booth on Channel 4's school drama, Ackley Bridge) arrives to clean their house.
But something isn't quite right with Ronnie, and later she collapses in the bathroom...
Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.