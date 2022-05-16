Doctors spoilers: Jimmi Clay goes on a date with Maeve!

Jimmi Clay and Maeve finally get their act together and go out on a date on today's episode of Doctors!

It's been a while since Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) last enjoyed a bit of romance on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But the flirty chemistry has been brewing nicely between GP Jimmi and nurse Maeve Ludlow (Clelia Murphy) over at Sutton Vale surgery.



It's taken a gentle push from some of their co-workers, but Jimmi and Maeve are FINALY going out on an official date together!



Hooray!



Maeve and Jimmi plan their night out.



They drop into the Icon for drinks where they get into a slightly awkward conversation about whether work place relationships are a good idea.



Uh-oh.



Then they unexpectedly bump into surgery receptionist, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) and her policeman husband, Rob (Chris Walker).



Will word soon get around the surgery gossip grapevine about Jimmi and Maeve's date?

Will romance blossom for Maeve and Jimmi during their long-awaited date on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) is worried about Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle), after the surgery receptionist made a BIG decision on yesterday's episode of the BBC daytime drama.



Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) goes to visit Valerie and is surprised to find an estate agent on the scene.



Is Valerie really planning to sell her house, to escape from the nightmares she's been having since the burglary?



Ruhma tries to convince Valerie that moving isn't necessarily going to solve all her problems.



She is running from her demons when she needs to confront them!



But has Valerie got the courage to be brave after what has happened?



Ruhma tries to convince Valerie not to sell her home on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) have a medical EMERGENCY on the homefront...



Ronnie Gilchrist (Samantha Power, who played troubled mum Simone Booth on Channel 4's school drama, Ackley Bridge) arrives to clean their house.



But something isn't quite right with Ronnie, and later she collapses in the bathroom...



WHAT is wrong with Daniel and Zara's cleaner Ronnie on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.