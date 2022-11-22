Doctors spoilers: Jimmi Clay investigates a rape accusation...

Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) is on shift at the Police Station, where he finds himself dealing with a possible case of rape on Doctors (2:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



On the second episode of a DOUBLE-BILL of Doctors, DS Matt Cassidy (Terry Mynott), brings in a rape suspect, Nicholas Thorne (Jamie Satterwaite), for Jimmi to examine.



Nicholas denies the allegations against him and claims Cassidy has got a vendetta against him...



Meanwhile, PC Gareth Lewis (Samuel Morgan-Davies), is worried about the victim, Melissa Grant (Larner Wallace-Taylor).



Emma Reid (Dido Miles) examines Melissa, taking samples.



But Melissa is worried that nobody will believe her, since she has showered and changed since the incident.



And she fears that being tested for alcohol will count against her in court...



WHAT really happened?



Meanwhile, what's the deal with Nicholas's accusation against Cassidy?



It appears the two men have history, and DS Cassidy previously brought Nicholas in for a similar offence.



But the case fell apart when the victim withdrew their complaint.



However, this time around, Cassidy is determined to see Nicholas convicted.



But although Cassidy gives Mel hope that justice will be served, Emma warns her that not everything that goes to court results in a conviction...

Back at The Mill, Princess Buchanan (Laura White) complains to Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) that nobody seems to be taking the investigation into the broken ultrasound machine seriously.



Princess remains convinced that surgery receptionist, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) is the guilty culprit.

But when even Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) sides with the others over Scarlett's innocence, Princess is upset to realise she has now lost her only ally at the surgery...

