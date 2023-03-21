Doctors spoilers: Karen and Rob Hollins get some AMAZING news!

Karen (played by Jan Pearson) and Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) have BIG plans for their retirement once they've sold their house on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



There's some exciting news for the couple on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama.



The Hollins house has been SOLD for £10,000 over the asking price!



It looks like Karen and Rob are in the money!



The couple make plans to go out and celebrate that night.



And surgery receptionist Karen wastes no time in thinking-up ways to spend the extra money from the house sale!



Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) tells Karen about local designer, Pierre Benoit (Dan Tetsell, who played dodgy lawyer Jim McGinn on Hollyoaks), who makes custom wallpaper.



Maybe it will look nice on the walls of the dream country cottage that Karen and Rob are looking to buy!



However, when Karen visits Pierre's studio, the snobby designer refuses to give Karen any wallpaper samples to look at.



How rude!

Karen is NOT impressed by snobby interior designer Pierre on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, policeman Rob has to deal with a case of warring neighbours in the line of duty.



Rob and his colleague, PC Rachel Kelso (Imogen Khan), arrive on the scene to investigate after Moira Kennedy (Eileen Dunwoodie) complains that her neighbour, Marcus Bavidge (ex-Holby City star David Ames), EXPOSED himself to her out of a window!



Marcus refuses to cooperate when questioned, so Rob ARRESTS him!



Rob has encountered Moira in the past and knows she has a habit of exaggeration.



But could she be telling the truth this time about Marcus's indecent exposure?

Rob investigates a complaint of indecent exposure on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Ex-Holby City star David Ames guests on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Back at The Mill, nurse Luca and Karen team-up to help Lacey James (Alice Christina Corrigan), a patient with a needle phobia.



Lacey needs to get some travel vaccinations before she heads off on holiday.



But her dream getaway could be in jeopardy because of her fear of needles...

Can Luca and Karen help a patient who has a fear of needles on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

