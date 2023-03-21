Doctors spoilers: Karen and Rob Hollins get some AMAZING news!
Airs Wednesday 29 March 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Karen (played by Jan Pearson) and Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) have BIG plans for their retirement once they've sold their house on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
There's some exciting news for the couple on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama.
The Hollins house has been SOLD for £10,000 over the asking price!
It looks like Karen and Rob are in the money!
The couple make plans to go out and celebrate that night.
And surgery receptionist Karen wastes no time in thinking-up ways to spend the extra money from the house sale!
Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) tells Karen about local designer, Pierre Benoit (Dan Tetsell, who played dodgy lawyer Jim McGinn on Hollyoaks), who makes custom wallpaper.
Maybe it will look nice on the walls of the dream country cottage that Karen and Rob are looking to buy!
However, when Karen visits Pierre's studio, the snobby designer refuses to give Karen any wallpaper samples to look at.
How rude!
Meanwhile, policeman Rob has to deal with a case of warring neighbours in the line of duty.
Rob and his colleague, PC Rachel Kelso (Imogen Khan), arrive on the scene to investigate after Moira Kennedy (Eileen Dunwoodie) complains that her neighbour, Marcus Bavidge (ex-Holby City star David Ames), EXPOSED himself to her out of a window!
Marcus refuses to cooperate when questioned, so Rob ARRESTS him!
Rob has encountered Moira in the past and knows she has a habit of exaggeration.
But could she be telling the truth this time about Marcus's indecent exposure?
Back at The Mill, nurse Luca and Karen team-up to help Lacey James (Alice Christina Corrigan), a patient with a needle phobia.
Lacey needs to get some travel vaccinations before she heads off on holiday.
But her dream getaway could be in jeopardy because of her fear of needles...
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.