'Doctors' spoilers: Karen Hollins confronts Rob and Harriet!

Karen Hollins (played by Jan Pearson) is seriously worried about her marriage at the moment on Doctors (BBC One, 1.45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Her husband Rob (Chris Walker) has become increasingly moody and distant over the past few weeks. In fact, policeman Rob seems a lot happier when he is at work with colleague Harriet Shelton (Carley Stenson). Hmm.



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, surgery receptionist Karen is feeling super stressed-out at work and it suddenly all becomes too much for her.



Emma Reid (Dido Miles) is alarmed when she investigates a commotion outside the surgery and finds angry Karen venting her fury on a pile of cardboard boxes!



Karen admits she's got her suspicions about Rob, so when Emma confirms that she has noticed a spark of chemistry between Rob and Harriet, Karen decides it's time to meet her possible love rival!



But WHAT will Karen discover when she storms round to Harriet's house to confront the coppers?

Emma is alarmed when she finds Karen is armed and dangerous on today's episode of Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) has a special favour to ask of Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan). The surgery receptionist wants the GP to help her write her resignation letter! It seems Valerie still plans to QUIT her job at The Mill and head off on a new adventure.



ALSO, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) attempts to prepare Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) for the possibility his cadiac screening project won't be granted the funding he needs. But Sid still thinks his presentation for the project went well.



He's only expecting GOOD news!



Valerie is still planning to QUIT her job on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) meets with author Rich Marshall (Simon Wilson).



Daniel is working with Rich on his latest book, however, Rich appears to be distracted. He is convinced his teenage daughter Carla (Felicity Green) is being groomed by someone she has met online.



To Daniel's alarm, Rich decides to snoop through his daughter's computer for further information. But is the situation quite as it seems?

An author is worried his teenage daughter is being groomed by someone she has met online on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues this Monday to Thursday at 1.45pm on BBC One.