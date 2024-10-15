Doctors spoilers: Luca is in BIG trouble!

After an alarming turn of events at The Mill, there could be serious consequences for nurse Luca McIntyre (played by Ross McLaren) on today's episode of Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Emma Reid (Dido Miles) tries to calm Luca down and find out exactly WHAT happened after she heard a commotion coming from the MSU.



Bosslady Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) has questions of her own.



But when she asks Graham Elton (Alex Avery) for his version of events, Zara is alarmed when the GP demands to get the Police involved!



Luca is horrified...



WHAT will happen now?

WHY does Graham want to call the Police on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile at St Phil's Hospital, Shaun Morris (Joshua Elridge-Smith) wakes-up in intensive care.



But he is confused and can't remember the circumstances that landed him in hospital...



Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) is the attending midwife when pregnant Erika Chapman (Claire Lams) is rushed to the maternity ward.



Erika is distressed and claims that she doesn't want her baby!



Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending), who previously met Erika at the Police Station, updates Ruhma.



Michelle believes Erika is hiding a SECRET.



While DS Linda Kareen (Avita Jay) asks questions, Erika's husband Jason (Graeme Hawley) unexpectedly visits Shaun and attempts to make a deal with him...



Erika and Jason's teenage son, Hunter (George Kent), is alarmed when he sees his dad coming out of Shaun's hospital room.



Especially as Hunter knows exactly why Shaun landed in hospital in the first place!



Will the SHOCK truth be revealed?

Michelle and Ruhma discuss shifty patient Erika on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

How much does Jason know about his wife Erika's secret on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer