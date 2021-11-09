'Doctors' spoilers: Luca McIntyre gets LOCKED-UP!

Luca McIntyre (played by Ross McLaren) finds himself in a dangerous situation on today's episode of Doctors (1.45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



The surgery nurse goes to visit an elderly patient, Maud Southcliffe (Marlene Sidaway), who has dementia and also needs a leg ulcer dressing.



But things take a unsettling turn when a distressed Maud tells Luca about the strange men she keeps seeing in her house.



Before Luca can find out more, Maud's grandson Kai (Kyle Rowe) convinces him that it's all in his grandma's head and there are no strangers about.



But does Kai really have Maud's best interests at heart?



Soon after Luca's visit, Kai rings the Mill to complain about him and claims that Luca upset his grandma and they don't want him to visit again!



WHAT is going on?



Luca has the sense that something is not right, especially after Kai's sudden complaint.



So he returns to Maud's house and is shocked when he discovers there is SOMEONE locked in the basement!



Luca decides to go down to the basement to find out what's going on.



But when it looks like Luca will discover the truth, Kai locks Luca in the basement and prepares to flee the scene...



How long will it be until anyone from the Mill realises Luca is missing... and TRAPPED?



Dementia patient Maud has been hearing and seeing things. Or is it all in her head on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is keeping an anxious vigil at St Phil's Hospital, waiting for his mum Makeda (Angela Wynter) to wake-up from her coma.



Bear is alarmed when Dr Christine Deng (Kirsten Foster) suggests they'll try to reduce the sedation today.



Bear still isn't sure about the REAL reason behind his mum's SHOCK collapse.



Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), who originally saw Makeda as a patient at the Mill, visits Bear at St Phil's and promises to continue her investigation into what has gone wrong.



Zara discovers that Makeda previously attended a hospital appointment about a sigmoidoscopy. But for some reason she never went ahead with the procedure.



Bear is puzzled since he dropped Makeda off for her appointment himself...

Does Keith still have a crush on Al on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) was astonished when his mystery online admirer Starbuck turned out to be a fella called Keith Dursley (played by comedian Rufus Hound).



Al and Keith have since become mates after the misunderstanding.



However, could it be that Keith is still looking for more than a platonic friendship with Al?



Emma Reid (Dido Miles) reckons Al needs to sitdown with Keith and find out for sure.



But is Al ready to have that difficult chat with Keith?

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.