Doctors spoilers: Luca McIntyre has a date night DISASTER!
Airs Thursday 9 March 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Luca McIntyre (played by Ross McLaren) and his new boyfriend, Jamie Clapton (Zak Ghazi-Torbati), head to the cinema on a date night on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But things don't go quite as planned...
The fellas are having a laugh together, but as soon as the men start smooching, they attract the unwanted attention of teenager Majeera Taylor (Tazmyn-May Gebbett) and her mean girl friends.
Majeera makes a comment to her friends and they all start sneering.
Then, as the film starts screening, Majeera continues to make LOUD comments, seemingly directed at Luca and Jamie.
Luca decides enough is enough and decides to confront megamouth Majeera about behaviour.
But is he about to make the situation a whole lot worse?
Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) is home alone while her policeman husband, Rob (Chris Walker), is working.
So she decides to invite her surgery co-worker, Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) over for dinner, since Karen knows Kirsty has been having a tough time with the break-up of her marriage.
Kirsty enjoys her evening with Karen, helped by some fine wine and tasty Thai food takeaway!
However, once she returns back to her empty house and realises how alone she is, Kirsty begins to realise that life without her estranged husband, Rich, or their teenage son, Ollie, around is not going to be as easy as she thought...
Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) has an appointment to see elderly patient, Connie Wheatley (Marji Campi, from TV series including Cold Feet, Brookside and Surgical Spirit).
Connie lives in sheltered accommodation and woken-up with a terrible cough.
Connie's fella, Clyde Taylor (Mike Grady, from classic TV series including Citizen Smith and Last Of The Summer Wine), doesn't think she needs to worry too much about having a cold.
But Al starts to worry about Connie's welfare, when he later visits the sheltered accommodation, and discovers she is nowhere to be found!
WHERE has Connie gone?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
