Doctors spoilers: Luca McIntyre meets Jamie's mum!

Is Luca McIntyre (played by Ross McLaren) ready to meet the family on today's episode of Doctors? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Luca is helping his boyfriend, Jamie Clapton (Zak Ghazi-Torbati), to move into his new place... when an UNEXPECTED guest arrives!



Jamie's mum, Marisa (Samia Rida), turns-up unannounced, to check out his new place and meet his new fella at the same time!



Luca is awkwardly put-on-the-spot, as Marisa playfully asks him about his intentions towards Jamie.



Luca wonders if this is a set-up arranged by Jamie but he denies all knowledge.



Jamie begins to worry that Luca will be put off by his overbearing mum.



Is he right to worry?

Surprise! Jamie's mum Marisa drops in for a visit on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile at The Mill, new practice partner, Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters), interrupts a staff meeting... with a BIG idea.



She reckons the surgery staff should take part in a peer review process, where the doctors sit in on each other's consultations and then provide feedback to help each other improve.



But Nina's idea to improve staff/patient relationships doesn't exactly get an enthusiastic response!



However, Nina claims that fellow bosses, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), are already on board with her idea.



Will everyone have no choice but to take part?



And WHO will be reviewing who?

Nina has a BIG idea... that doesn't go down well with the surgery staff on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

At the Campus Surgery, Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) meets a struggling student, Ben Howell (Kishore Walker).



Art student Ben wants a prescription for benzodiazepines, as he has Generalised Anxiety Disorder and suffers with panic attacks.



Nobody knows about Ben's condition.



Ben isn't convinced he'll get the support he needs from the University of Letherbridge.



However, when Suni later has appointment with a welfare officer, Liz Stanton (Lisa Davina Phillip), will the GP be tempted to betray Ben's confidence and tell Liz what's going on with the struggling student?

Can Suni help art student Ben on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

WHY does Ben need meds from Suni on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer