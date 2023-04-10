Doctors spoilers: Midwife Malika Dahlan faces a TRAGEDY during Ramadan...
Airs Thursday 20 April 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Malika Dahlan (played by Aria Prasad) faces a heartbreaking tragedy on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Malika is covering for midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) at St Phil's Hospital.
During this Ramadan themed episode of the BBC daytime drama, midwife Malika helps deliver a baby.
But it looks like it's too late for doctors to save the baby's mum, Lisa...
Unaware of the tragic turn of events, Abir Dawoud (Shamia Chalabi) arrives at the hospital with a big bunch of balloons.
She's excited to see how her best friend, Lisa, is doing.
But Abir is left reeling from some SHOCK news.
And when she's late returning home without explanation, it causes tension between Abir and her husband, Hamza (Hassan Maarfi)...
Meanwhile, Jela Rashidi (Arazou Baker) enlists the help of Abir.
After discovering that their friend Malika has gone off sick from work, after the tragedy at the hospital, Jela suggests they do something to cheer-up Malika.
How about recording a video message to remind Malika that she is a brilliant midwife.
But Jela remains unaware that Abir is dealing with her own personal problems involving Hamza and their son, Zayd...
Meanwhile, Malika has lost her confidence after witnessing the tragedy at St Phil's.
She seeks advice from Ruhma on a video call.
Ruhma encourages Malika to speak to the surgery staff at The Mill, she shouldn't suffer in silence.
Malika later gets a message inviting her to a community Iftar - the meal eaten by Muslims at sundown to break the daily fast during the month of Ramadan.
Will Malika join her friends in the Muslim community and boost her spirits at the same time?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.