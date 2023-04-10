Doctors spoilers: Midwife Malika Dahlan faces a TRAGEDY during Ramadan...

Midwife Malika Dahlan needs a helping hand after a terrible turn of events at St Phil's Hospital on today's episode of Doctors...

Malika Dahlan (played by Aria Prasad) faces a heartbreaking tragedy on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Malika is covering for midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) at St Phil's Hospital.



During this Ramadan themed episode of the BBC daytime drama, midwife Malika helps deliver a baby.



But it looks like it's too late for doctors to save the baby's mum, Lisa...



Unaware of the tragic turn of events, Abir Dawoud (Shamia Chalabi) arrives at the hospital with a big bunch of balloons.



She's excited to see how her best friend, Lisa, is doing.



But Abir is left reeling from some SHOCK news.



And when she's late returning home without explanation, it causes tension between Abir and her husband, Hamza (Hassan Maarfi)...

Abir attempts to deal with some devastating news on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

WHY is Hamza unhappy with Abir on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Jela Rashidi (Arazou Baker) enlists the help of Abir.



After discovering that their friend Malika has gone off sick from work, after the tragedy at the hospital, Jela suggests they do something to cheer-up Malika.



How about recording a video message to remind Malika that she is a brilliant midwife.



But Jela remains unaware that Abir is dealing with her own personal problems involving Hamza and their son, Zayd...

Jela and Abir have a plan to cheer-up Malika on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Malika has lost her confidence after witnessing the tragedy at St Phil's.



She seeks advice from Ruhma on a video call.



Ruhma encourages Malika to speak to the surgery staff at The Mill, she shouldn't suffer in silence.



Malika later gets a message inviting her to a community Iftar - the meal eaten by Muslims at sundown to break the daily fast during the month of Ramadan.



Will Malika join her friends in the Muslim community and boost her spirits at the same time?

Malika and Abir support each other after a tragedy during Ramadan on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer