Doctors spoilers: NEW receptionist Scarlett Kiernan arrives

Scarlett Kiernan arrives for her first day on the job at the surgery on Doctors

Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg, from BBC childrens' drama, The Dumping Ground) returns to The Mill... but this time as the surgery's new receptionist on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Scarlett beat-off the competition at last week's round of interviews, to find a replacement receptionist for the departed Hazeem Durrani.



But when Scarlett arrives for her first day on the job, she reveals she has never worked at a GPs before.



Long-time receptionist, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) realises she's going to have her work cut out for her training Scarlett!



Meanwhile, Scarlett finds herself distracted by the behaviour of her new work colleagues.



Princess Buchanan (Laura White) happily flirts with another member of staff.



For some reason, doctors Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) and Emma Reid (Dido Miles) are both talking like pirates!



While, midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) meets Scarlett and immediately overshares about a past tragedy.



Are things always like this at The Mill?!



WHO does Princess flirt with on today's episode of Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Over at Sutton Vale, surgery nurse Maeve Ludlow (Clelia Murphy) is worried about her teenage patient, Dale Ashfield (Jack Davies).



Maeve has now seen a few patients with respiratory issues and a mystery rash.



All have links to the new Radar Club in Letherbridge.



Dale unexpectedly returns to the surgery, this time with his friend, Sammy, who suddenly collapses and is rushed to hospital...



Dale comes clean to Maeve, that both of them took a new drug while they were at the Radar Club.



Dale is suddenly worried that he'll end up in hospital just like Sammy.



Can Maeve get to the bottom of the link between the new drug and the Radar Club?

Dale comes clean to Maeve about trying out a new drug at a nightclub on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) sees a patient, Anthony Sargent (Freddie Annobil-Dodoo, who used to play Sasha's boyfriend, Chris, in Channel 4's comedy-drama, As If), who is starting to question his sexuality.



Anthony sees Daniel as a follow-up after a head injury.



He wonders if a bang on the head could make him gay?



Anthony admits he's been looking at men more.



Daniel suggests that Anthony is getting adjusted to divorce from his ex-wife, Tricia Yates (Emma Wilkes).



Anthony confides in his best mate, Tel Mackie (Chris Brazier, who was in Scottish soap, River City).



Could it be that Anthony is having a crisis of identity?

Has a bump on the head turned patient Anthony gay on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.