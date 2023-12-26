Doctors spoilers: Nina Bulsara has a SHOCK hospital experience...

Nina Bulsara (played by Wendi Peters) goes from GP to patient on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Nina confides in Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) that she is going to hospital for a hysteroscopy.



Zara tries to reassure an anxious Nina that she shouldn't worry as she'll be in safe hands.



But Nina's son, Suni (Rahul Arya), is alarmed when he accidentally overhears the conversation.



He had no idea about Nina's hospital appointment.



At the hospital, Nina asks for some pain relief when the procedure puts her in agony.



But the dismissive attitude of attending doctor Reuben Davies (Luke Barton) does not impress Nina...

Dr Davies is dismissive towards Nina's concerns on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) has been given a job promotion.



Head midwife, Harriet Elridge (Nicola Goodchild), has appointed Ruhma as the interim matron at St Phil's Hospital.



Ruhma is certainly ready for her new position of authority after all the recent drama on the maternity ward.



But is Ruhma about to discover she has taken on more than she can handle?

It's Ruhma's first day working her new job at St Phil's on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

During her first day on the job, there's an EMERGENCY phonecall concerning a potential complaint against the department.



Ruhma is thrown straight in, when she finds new mum Ali Khan (Nisha Emich) and her partner, Nathan Gordon (Chris Machari), angrily confronting midwife, Sheila Rowe (Shenagh Govan).



The couple are accusing Sheila of being to blame for something that has happened to their newborn baby, Jack...



They are convinced Sheila somehow missed something during the birth, and now their baby has a bleed on the brain and is lying in intensive care...



But Sheila is not happy about being accused of not doing her job properly.



And very soon it all kicks-off!



Can Ruhma get to the bottom of what has happened?



Ali and Nathan fear for their newborn baby on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Is midwife Sheila guilty of malpractice on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer