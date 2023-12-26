Doctors spoilers: Nina Bulsara has a SHOCK hospital experience...
Airs Wednesday 3 January 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Nina Bulsara (played by Wendi Peters) goes from GP to patient on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Nina confides in Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) that she is going to hospital for a hysteroscopy.
Zara tries to reassure an anxious Nina that she shouldn't worry as she'll be in safe hands.
But Nina's son, Suni (Rahul Arya), is alarmed when he accidentally overhears the conversation.
He had no idea about Nina's hospital appointment.
At the hospital, Nina asks for some pain relief when the procedure puts her in agony.
But the dismissive attitude of attending doctor Reuben Davies (Luke Barton) does not impress Nina...
Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) has been given a job promotion.
Head midwife, Harriet Elridge (Nicola Goodchild), has appointed Ruhma as the interim matron at St Phil's Hospital.
Ruhma is certainly ready for her new position of authority after all the recent drama on the maternity ward.
But is Ruhma about to discover she has taken on more than she can handle?
During her first day on the job, there's an EMERGENCY phonecall concerning a potential complaint against the department.
Ruhma is thrown straight in, when she finds new mum Ali Khan (Nisha Emich) and her partner, Nathan Gordon (Chris Machari), angrily confronting midwife, Sheila Rowe (Shenagh Govan).
The couple are accusing Sheila of being to blame for something that has happened to their newborn baby, Jack...
They are convinced Sheila somehow missed something during the birth, and now their baby has a bleed on the brain and is lying in intensive care...
But Sheila is not happy about being accused of not doing her job properly.
And very soon it all kicks-off!
Can Ruhma get to the bottom of what has happened?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.