Doctors spoilers: Nina Bulsara is ready to FIGHT!

Nina Bulsara (played by Wendi Peters) is on a crusade for justice after a terrible ordeal at St Phil's Hospital on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Nina was left in agony during a hysteroscopy procedure.



And the attending doctor's dismissive attitude did not help matters.



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) catches-up with Nina in the aftermath of her ordeal.



Zara reports the unfortunate fact that many women have had similar experiences during gynae procedures.



But Nina is not about to accept the stats and facts.



The female surgery staff are surprised when Nina summons them all for lunch.



Is someone about to get reprimanded for something they've done wrong?



But instead, Nina reveals what happened to her at St Phil's and encourages the women to share their own experiences.



Fired-up by what she has heard, Nina announces she is going into battle against the folks running the gynaecological services at St Phil's...

Zara supports Nina after her ordeal on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) is looking forward to a nice solo fishing trip.



However, the Letherbridge copper is dismayed when Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) invites himself along!



Rob is clearly going to be too busy to catch anything while he's showing inexperienced fisherman Sid what to do!



But the fishing trip takes an unexpected turn and Rob starts to enjoy having some company after all.



During a heart-to-heart with Sid, Rob makes a revelation about the future.



WHAT is it?

Rob reveals some BIG news to Sid on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) tries to help student Billie Sharpe (Barbara Blum) after she is injured during a struggle with a man near the Campus Surgery.



However, she has an unexpected angry reaction when she notices that nurse Luca is wearing a blue scarf.



After Luca eventually convinces Billie to come to the Campus Surgery for treatment, she has another strong reaction to his blue scrubs and gloves.



Luca starts to suspect that Billie may have some mental health issues.



But before he can find out more, Billie runs off...

Luca meets a student who is obsessed with the colour blue on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

