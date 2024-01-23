Doctors spoilers: Nina stages a PROTEST outside St Phil's Hospital!

Will Nina find herself in BIG trouble when she causes a commotion outside St Phil's on Doctors?

Nina Bulsara (played by Wendi Peters) has been starting to feel like she's fighting a losing battle on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Nina is on a mission to shake-up at the gynaecological services at St Phil's Hospital after a particularly painful experience.



Nina has since heard from numerous women who have also had a terrible time while visiting the hospital for similar medical procedures.



However, the situation has been complicated by the discovery that Nina's ex, Ed Jordan (David Bark-Jones), is the man in charge of the gynaecological team!



Ed keeps trying to play down Nina's concerns and is clearly hoping she will drop her complaints altogether.



No chance!



Determined to get some attention for her cause, Nina stages a protest outside St Phil's, handing out leaflets about the issue.



But when Ed finds out, he is not impressed and threatens to call security!



Will Nina's one-woman protest land her in BIG trouble?

Ed continues to dismiss Nina's complaints about his department on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) just hasn't been himself since he returned to work after being attacked outside the surgery.



Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) is worried about Al's continuing lack of professional enthusiasm.



So midwife Ruhma devises a plan to get Al intrigued... with a medical mystery!



After making a phone call, Ruhma presents Al with an unusual case... which he is determined to solve!

Ruhma has a medical mystery for Al on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Paula Mason (Helena Dowling) can't stomach any food and is worried about why everything tastes bad.



During an appointment at The Mil, Paula reels when it's suggested that she could be pregnant.



However, Paula is certain that cannot be right.



But she'll only know for sure once some proper tests have been carried out...



When the test results return, Paula is alarmed to discover that she IS pregnant!



But that can't be right.



Could there be something else wrong with Paula?



When Paula's husband, Toby (Michael Jinks) gets word that she could be pregnant, he becomes FURIOUS!



WHAT is going on with this couple?

WHY is patient Paula not feeling well on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Paula's husband Toby does not react well when she drops a baby bombshell on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer