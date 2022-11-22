Doctors spoilers: Princess Buchanan gets a MYSTERY phonecall!
Airs Thursday 1 December 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Princess Buchanan (played by Laura White) turned over a new leaf and tried to get along with her co-workers for a while on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide).
But since nobody believes the trainee GP's suspicions about surgery receptionist, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) and the broken ultrasound machine, Princess realises that nobody is on her side and has decided... to hell with 'em all!
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is not happy when she witnesses Princess being rude to a patient.
Zara confronts Princess about her bad attitude but she's quickly losing patience with the troublesome employee...
Later that afternoon, Princess is at it again, calling both Scarlett and fellow receptionist, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) idiots for inviting a patient in for an asthma review when they don't have asthma.
Valerie defends herself and business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) has to get involved.
But things appear to be looking-up for Princess when she receives a MYSTERY phone call from a Dr Abega.
Just WHAT is Princess up to now?
DS Matt Cassidy (Terry Mynott) is furious when the ongoing rape case takes an unexpected turn...
Cassidy wonders how he is going to update the victim, Melissa Grant (Larner Wallace-Taylor) with the news.
Melissa remains worried that nobody, including her own partner, Scott Watson, believes her version of what happened that fateful night with Nicholas Thorne.
Will Cassidy come clean to Melissa about what's going on?
Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is busy doing an early morning supermarket shop, when he unexpectedly finds one of his counselling patients, Gwyneth Lully (Nathalie Pownall) sitting on the floor in one of the aisles!
Jimmi is stunned when a crying Gwyneth reveals some alarming news...
WHAT has happened to cause Gwyneth to break down in public?
Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
(*Air dates and times may change during coverage of The 2022 FIFA World Cup)
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
