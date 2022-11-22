Doctors spoilers: Princess Buchanan gets a MYSTERY phonecall!

Princess Buchanan (played by Laura White) turned over a new leaf and tried to get along with her co-workers for a while on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide).



But since nobody believes the trainee GP's suspicions about surgery receptionist, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) and the broken ultrasound machine, Princess realises that nobody is on her side and has decided... to hell with 'em all!



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is not happy when she witnesses Princess being rude to a patient.



Zara confronts Princess about her bad attitude but she's quickly losing patience with the troublesome employee...



Later that afternoon, Princess is at it again, calling both Scarlett and fellow receptionist, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) idiots for inviting a patient in for an asthma review when they don't have asthma.



Valerie defends herself and business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) has to get involved.



But things appear to be looking-up for Princess when she receives a MYSTERY phone call from a Dr Abega.



Just WHAT is Princess up to now?

DS Matt Cassidy (Terry Mynott) is furious when the ongoing rape case takes an unexpected turn...



Cassidy wonders how he is going to update the victim, Melissa Grant (Larner Wallace-Taylor) with the news.



Melissa remains worried that nobody, including her own partner, Scott Watson, believes her version of what happened that fateful night with Nicholas Thorne.



Will Cassidy come clean to Melissa about what's going on?



Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is busy doing an early morning supermarket shop, when he unexpectedly finds one of his counselling patients, Gwyneth Lully (Nathalie Pownall) sitting on the floor in one of the aisles!



Jimmi is stunned when a crying Gwyneth reveals some alarming news...



WHAT has happened to cause Gwyneth to break down in public?

