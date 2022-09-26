Doctors spoilers: Princess Buchanan shadows Jimmi at the police station

Princess Buchanan continues her training by shadowing Jimmi during an FME shift at the police station on Doctors

Princess Buchanan (played by Laura White) is off to Letherbridge Police Station to observe Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) during an FME shift on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But is she ready for the experience?



The first patient is drug user, Keira Lewis (Chanel McKenzie).



Princess is shocked when Keira asks Jimmi to give her drugs!



When Jimmi refuses to give Keira anything stronger than paracetamol, crafty Keira puts pressure on Princess to help...



Next-up is shopkeeper, Umar Khan (Mikhael Deville), who has been arrested by the police after attacking a burglar.



Princess has sympathy for Umar, who reveals he was protecting his family.



Princess is not impressed by Jimmi's cool detachment towards Umar.



But he warns the trainee GP not to get too personally involved.



As the shift at the police station continues to take a dramatic turn, has Princess got what it takes to be a Forensic Medical Examiner?

Keira is desperate for drugs on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) is relieved when she finds Yusuf (Issam Al Ghussain) waiting for her outside The Mill.



Scarlett has been trying to convince her cleaning co-worker Yusuf to make an appointment to see a doctor, after noticing him in pain while they were working together.



Scarlett reckons it's a good sign that Yusuf has turned-up at the surgery.



However, Yusuf starts to get nervous when receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) starts asking lots of questions about his situation.



Yusuf panics and runs off!



And later, Scarlett starts to fear the worst when Yusuf doesn't show-up for his cleaning shift and he doesn't answer his phone...

Can Scarlett convince Yusuf to seek medical help on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

ALSO, Valerie is excited when Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) takes her over to the university where they start working on a prototype of her invention!



Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) is impressed with the results.



But now the trio need to win over some potential investors...

Valerie and Al start working on a prototype of her invention on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer