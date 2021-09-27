'Doctors’ spoilers: Rhuma Carter helps a woman in labour

Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) finds herself helping a woman called Nicola Blake who is in labour in today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama Doctors (BBC1, 1.45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Earlier on Nicola (played by Eleanor Kirby) goes into labour and calls her husband Hamish telling him to get back to Letherbridge urgently before calling Ruhma

Nicola explains to Ruhma that Hamish is away in Glasgow trying to win a big work contract and she’s scared that he’s not going to make it back in time for the birth.

Feargal, Nicola's neighbour, is played by John Middleton. (Image credit: BBC1 )

Later on, Nicola, now at the Maternity unit, spots her neighbour, Feargal Lumsden (played by former Emmerdale actor John Middleton).

Feargal has the downstairs garden where Nicola lives and he is now at the hospital looking lost.

Nicola explains their connection while Ruhma fetches help and tries to contact Feargal’s daughter, Eileen Lumsden (Tor Clark).

It later becomes evident that Feargal has had a TIA, a mini stroke. He is struggling to understand what’s going on and wants to go home.

However Nicola spots an opportunity and, when left alone with Feargal she starts talking to him about buying his half of the garden.

Feargal with his daughter Eileen (Tor Clark) (Image credit: BBC1 )

On the way back to Maternity, they bump into Feargal’s daughter Eileen (Tor Clark) and Nicola accuses her of abandoning her father.

Eileen is angry about her interference and tells Nicola to butt out.

Why has Nicola suddenly taken such a keen interest in Feargal and is she only being nice to him because she wants him to sign over his part of the garden?

Ruhma finds herself in a tricky situation when it becomes increasingly clear that Nicola has ulterior motives and also discovers that Feargal’s daughter, Eileen has been struggling to care for her father.

Elsewhere, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) has been struggling recently and when Ruhma comes across him at St Phil’s she railroads him into meeting her for lunch.

Sid is grateful for the offer. Can Ruhma help him sort out his priorities?

