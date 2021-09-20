‘Doctors’ spoilers: Rob Hollins confronts Harriet about betrayal

Rob Hollins squares up to Harriet in today's Doctors.

Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) is shocked when Harriet Shelton (Carley Stenson) turns up at his front door in today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama Doctors (BBC1, 1.45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Rob's wife, Karen (Jan Pearson) is already worried that Rob has grown distant from her.

Rob is about to book a therapy appointment for his PTSD as instructed by his boss, Inspector Zoya Okoro (Donna Berlin), when Harriet turns up unexpectedly on his front door.

Harriet apologies for lying about the night of the accident but says she felt she couldn’t back out of the mess she’d created.

Rob is still fuming and tells Harriet her betrayal hurt all the more because of the close ‘rapport’ the two of them have.

Rob's words lead Harriet to bring up the charged moment they shared at Colin’s leaving do.

Things are fraught between Rob and Karen. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Karen offloads to her colleague, doctor Emma Reid (Dido Miles) about Rob’s change in mood and behaviour.

Karen asks Emma if she ever saw anything going on at the station between Rob and Harriet.

Emma is reluctant to make the situation worse and Karen quickly backtracks, telling her to forget they ever had this conversation.

However when Karen arrives home, she overhears Harriet and Rob having a conversation.

The two of them are discussing how different their relationship might have been had the incident in the warehouse never happened.

Will Karen confront Rob over his true feelings for Harriet?

Zara has some words of wisdom for Cora. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Zara Carmichael (Elizabeth Dermot Walsh) has some words of wisdom for an aspiring influencer called Cora.

Cora has been living in the shadows of inspirational influencer Ruby K. However Cora has suffered complications after watching one of Ruby’s vlogs and deciding to have plastic surgery at a dodgy clinic in Turkey that Ruby had featured in one of her posts.

Cora now holds Ruby responsible and has a vendetta against her. When things start spiralling and Cora is on a mission to expose Ruby, Zara steps in with some advice. Will Cora take it?

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.