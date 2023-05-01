Doctors spoilers: Rob Hollins goes house hunting

Rob Hollins (played by Chris Walker) is going ahead with the plans to sell the Hollins house following the death of his wife, Karen, on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Rob's daughter, Imogen (Charlie Clemmow), still doesn't think he is making the right decision.



But on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Imogen agrees to go house hunting with Rob.



The clock is ticking, as the people who want to buy the Hollins house need to move quickly.



Rob and Imogen view a number of properties for him to move into.



But none of the places seem quite right.



Rob eventually realises that there is something on Imogen's mind.



She has some SURPRISE news for him!



How will Rob react?

Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) is determined to pull-off her plan to save the Beechwalk.



Unfortunately, not all of the surgery staff are quite as enthusiastic about her idea for a promenade theatre production.



But miracles do happen, and somehow Nina manages to convince doubter Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) to get on board.



But there's a catch, as Al has some constructive criticism to give about Nina's script for the production!



Meanwhile, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is not happy about her role playing Foxy Fox.



Will she manage to convince Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) to swap roles with her?



As the cast rehearsal gets underway, is the Beechwalk show on course to be a success... or a major DISASTER?



Meanwhile, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) and Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) try to help a teenager, Taylor Goodridge (Aaron Hodgetts), who fears a previous illness may have returned...



Taylor's mum, Cassie (Gail Kemp), and his best friend, Lily Maynard (Harmonie Lloyd), begin to worry about his strange behaviour.



Cassie wants to know why Taylor suddenly wants to sell his bike.



And then Lily reports that she saw Taylor trying to steal money from a shop!



WHAT is going on with Taylor?



Will ALL be revealed when he arrives at the private healthcare practice, where Tanisha Fonseca (Andrea Ali) works, and demands to see a doctor?

