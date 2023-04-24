Doctors spoilers: Rob Hollins says GOODBYE to Karen...

It's an emotional day for Rob Hollins (played by Chris Walker) and his daughter, Imogen (Charlie Clemmow), on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



They head out to the Lickey Hills in the countryside, where they have decided to scatter the ashes of Rob's late wife, Karen.



As they try and find the best spot, Rob and Imogen share fond memories of Hollins family life.



Finally, it's time to say an emotional farewell to Karen and scatter her ashes...



But in the aftermath of his tearful goodbye to Karen, Rob is faced with a BIG dilemma.



The estate agent calls to report that the people who are buying the Hollins house want to move quickly.



Will Rob really still go ahead and sell the family home?

Rob and Imogen scatter Karen's ashes on today's episode of Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

It looks like Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is prepared to do whatever it takes to save the Beechwalk from being redeveloped.



But Zara's partner, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers), thinks she's going too far.



After making a SHOCK discovery, Zara intends to use the information to her advantage.



She decides to pay councillor Beverly Munroe (Caroline Sheen) a visit at the council office, to confront her about what she has found out.



But Zara's behaviour leads to an argument between her and Daniel.



Could there be stormy waters ahead for the couple?

Daniel and Zara have an argument on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

WHAT are councillor Beverly and developer Ross up to on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Luca McIntyre bumps into a friend, Cora Delaney (Jennifer Sims).



The surgery nurse is surprised to see Cora in Letherbridge, as he thought she'd gone off sailing abroad.



But Cora has arrived home early... with some BIG news!



She's decided to give-up her sailing ambitions to save her relationship with her doctor boyfriend, Hugh Earl (Ed White).



However, when Luca sees Hugh at St Phil's and tells him that Cora is back in Letherbridge, WHY does the medic suddenly panic and rush off to make a MYSTERY phone call?

Luca is worried about his friend Cora on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Will Cora get her happy ever after with boyfriend Hugh on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5