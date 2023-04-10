Doctors spoilers: ROMANCE for Bear Sylvester?

Could there be romance in store for Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee), when he is reunited with an old University friend who he used to fancy on Doctors? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Surgery business manager Bear is at a meeting about online accounting systems.



He is furious when he receives a phonecall telling him that surgery midwife, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel), has temporarily been re-assigned to work in Maternity at East Letherbridge for a few weeks.



Why didn't anyone consult with The Mill first?



Now a replacement midwife will need to be organised!



But before Bear can completely lose his cool, he gets a pleasant surprise when he bumps into Tanisha Fonseca (Andrea Ali, who played Celeste Faroe on Hollyoaks), who he was at University with.



The two old friends immediately hit it off again.



Could there be a mutual attraction between them?

Ex-Hollyoaks star Andrea Ali guests on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) makes the startling discovery that the Beechwalk area is being sold for property development.



It's somewhere that Jimmi has often taken patients for wellbeing and counselling sessions.



Is there anything that can be done to SAVE the Beechwalk?



Meet temporary replacement midwife Malika on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Malika Dahlan (Aria Prasad) has been hired to cover for Ruhma at St Phil's Hospital, while the midwife is working at East Letherbridge.



Malika meets young couple, Katie Seary (Heather Campbell-Ferguson) and Ben Tate (Elliot Norman), who have just become new parents.



Katie and Ben appear to have no family support to help with baby Finlay.



And there's a strange tension between them.



WHY won't Katie let Ben hold Finlay?



Does she have reason to be scared of him?

Malika meets troubled young couple Katie and Ben on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer